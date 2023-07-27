The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have listed Bo Levi Mitchell as their starting quarterback for Friday's game against the Ottawa Redblacks.

Mitchell returned to practice Monday after missing the last month due to a lower-body injury.

The Tiger-Cats were previously non-committal on their starter for Friday, with Taylor Powell also seeing reps in practice this week.

Mitchell was injured in the fourth quarter of the Ticats' Week 2 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. The 33-year-old completed 16 passes for 158 yards and two end zone interceptions prior to his exit. He was replaced by Matthew Shiltz, who suffered an injury in Week 6 against the Edmonton Elks.

The veteran is in his first season with the Tiger-Cats after the team acquired his rights in a trade with the Calgary Stampeders.

Mitchell played 10 seasons for the Stampeders, winning Grey Cup titles and Grey Cup MVP honours in 2014 and 2018.

The native Texan played in 18 games for the Stampeders last season, completing 160 passes for 2,010 yards and nine touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan University product Powell got his first start under centre last week against the Argonauts, throwing for 283 yards and an interception in the Ticats' 31-15 loss.