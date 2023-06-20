Hamilton Tiger-Cats president of football operations and head coach Orlondo Steinauer announced Tuesday that Bo Levi Mitchell will not play in the team's home opener against the Montreal Alouettes Friday and that Matthew Shiltz will start at quarterback.

"Bo won’t play this week. He’s out," Steinauer said. "It’s lower body. He left the game, he wasn’t able to return. We are still awaiting fine fixtures and details as to the specifics of how long and what not — I think the bye [Week 4] will time up just right for us. No indication of how long (Bo will be out) or how short. I would just say no indication of how long or how short.”

“You’re not excited about it, except it’s part of the game, right?," Steinauer added on the matter. "We are excited for Matt(hew Shiltz) and Taylor (Powell). There is a reason we went out and got Matt for situations just like this. It’s proven time and time again that teams are fortunate to have their No. 1 guy play the whole season — that’s league-wide."

"You’re never excited for any player to get injured, that’s what I’m referring to: but you’re not excited about injuries, but they are part of the game. It happens to be at the most critical part [QB position] but this is why signing someone like Matt was so important for us in the off-season.”

While Mitchell will not start, he will be dressed as a backup and on the sidelines.

"(Bo) is highly competitive, he wants to be out there; he was sending me texts after the game, he wants to be a part of it, but Bo understands the reality and he’s going to be the best backup that there is that is just how he’s built - he’s a winner and he’ll do whatever it takes," Steinauer said.

Mitchell was hit in the fourth quarter of the Tiger-Cats' 32-14 loss to the Toronto Argonauts in Week 2 and was slow to get up before walking to the medical tent.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti noted Sunday that Michell kneeled at the sideline and felt his quad and hamstring area. He later went to the team's locker room with an ice pack wrapped around his left quad and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Bo Levi Mitchell has gone to Hamilton’s lockerroom. #Ticats say he is out. Medical staff brought a bag of ice into the medical tent. Mitchell walked to the lockerroom with the ice pack in his pants wrapped around his left quad @CFLonTSN @TSN_Edge https://t.co/LMmwcfJg4T — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) June 19, 2023

The 33-year-old completed 16 passes for 158 yards and two endzone interceptions prior to his exit. Shiltz entered the game and completed 13 of his 14 pass attempts for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Mitchell is in his first season with the Tiger-Cats after the team acquired his rights in a trade with the Calgary Stampeders.

Mitchell played 10 seasons for the Stampeders (2012-19, 2021-22), winning Grey Cup titles and Grey Cup MVP honours in 2014 and 2018. Mitchell, a native Texan, played in 18 games for the Stampeders last season, completing 160 passes for 2,010 yards and nine touchdowns.

Shiltz, 30, appeared in 17 games with the Tiger-Cats last season. The former Butler University Bulldogs completed 85 passes for 135 yards and four touchdowns to two interceptions. Shiltz added another 152 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Prior to joining the Tiger-Cats, the St. Charles, Ill., native spent four seasons with the Alouettes (2017-19, 2021).

The Tiger-Cats will also be without Canadian offensive lineman Coulter Woodmansey Friday, who will miss the game with an upper-body injury.

Returner and defensive back Lawrence Woods returned to practice Tuesday after missing Sunday's contest against the Argonauts with an injury.

Canadian wide receiver Richie Sandani was also at practice after being on the suspended list.