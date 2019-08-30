Injured Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw on Friday for the second straight day and said he felt better than his outing on Thursday.

According to TSN's Jermain Franklin, Mitchell connected on multiple deep throws and didn't look to have any setbacks with his pectoral injury.

However, head coach Dave Dickenson said he has not yet made a decision about who his starter will be on Labour Day against the Edmonton Eskimos.

"To me it's now or never. It's Labour Day, I want to get back out there," Mitchell said of his status Thursday. "I couldn't think of a better game to come back than against the No. 1 ranked defence and No. 1 ranked offence in the entire league for such an important game."

Mitchell was activated off the six-game injured list on Thursday and took reps with the first team offence. The 29-year-old was activated off the six-game injured list two weeks ago and had initially targeted Aug. 17 as his return to the field, but was placed back on the IL ahead of the team's loss to the Montreal Alouettes after he had a setback in practice.

Mitchell has not appeared in a game since Week 3 against the BC Lions where he threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

Nick Arbuckle, who also took first-team reps on Thursday, has gone 4-3 as the team's starter since taking over in Week 4 and completed 31 of 36 passes for 370 yards and four touchdowns in the Week 10 loss to the Alouettes.

The Stampeders have dropped to fourth in the CFL's West Division after suffering two straight losses.