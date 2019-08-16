Mitchell to sit out versus Alouettes, Arbuckle to start

CALGARY — Nick Arbuckle will start at quarterback, while Bo Levi Mitchell is slated to remain out when the Calgary Stampeders host the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.

Arbuckle was only a partial participant in practice on Thursday due to elbow tightness, but is listed as the starter for the seventh consecutive week.

Arbuckle has gone 4-2 as a starter since Mitchell tore a pectoral muscle in Week 3 of the CFL season.

Mitchell, the CFL's outstanding player and Grey Cup MVP last season, practised Tuesday but didn't throw Wednesday due to soreness.

Stampders head coach Dave Dickenson told the media on Friday that he's concerned about Mitchell's status going forward.

“He doesn’t feel confident in his arm right now, " Dickenson said. "I am concerned. I thought he’d be ready to rock here. It’s a shoulder for a QB that’s always a concern”

Third-stringer Montell Cozart, a second-year player with just one CFL pass attempt, is listed as the backup. He handled the majority of snaps on Thursday at practice.