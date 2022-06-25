BC Lions linebacker and 2021 Most Outstanding Canadian Bo Lokombo was carted to the locker room Saturday night against the Toronto Argonauts following a high hit and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Bryan Burnham and James Butler were also ruled out, the team announced.

Lokombo was caught in the crossfire as he went up to make a play on the ball by his teammate Delvin Breaux late in the second quarter.

Lomombo remained down on the field for several minutes while members of the Lions' training staff attended to him.

Lokombo showed signs of alertness as he sat up, moved his extremities and walked off the field with help from his teammates.

After arriving at the sideline, Lokombo sat on the back of a cart and left the field.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions started the second half without wide receiver Burnham and running back Butler.

Both suffered injuries in the first half, but attempted to play through them.

Burnham caught the game's opening touchdown and had 34 yards on two receptions.

Butler picked up 39 yards on the ground on six touches.