Lokombo set to enter Oregon Athletic Department Hall of Fame as part of 2010 Ducks

Current BC Lions linebacker and former Oregon Duck Bo Lokombo is set to enter the Oregon Athletic Department Hall of Fame as a member of the 2010 Ducks football team, Lokombo announced on Twitter.

The 2010 Ducks, led by then-head coach Chip Kelly, posted a 12-0 record, earning a berth in the Bowl Championship Series National Title where they would fall to Cam Newton and the Auburn Tigers 22-19.

Lokombo played in all 13 games for the 2010 Ducks, recording 36 total tackles, three defended passes, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.