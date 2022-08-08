Current BC Lions linebacker and former Oregon Duck Bo Lokombo is set to enter the Oregon Athletic Department Hall of Fame as a member of the 2010 Ducks football team, Lokombo announced on Twitter. 

The 2010 Ducks, led by then-head coach Chip Kelly, posted a 12-0 record, earning a berth in the Bowl Championship Series National Title where they would fall to Cam Newton and the Auburn Tigers 22-19. 

Lokombo played in all 13 games for the 2010 Ducks, recording 36 total tackles, three defended passes, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. 