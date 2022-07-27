A week after major win, Henderson withdraws from Scottish Open Just days after capturing her second major championship at the Amundi Evian Championship, Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the Scottish Open. Bob Weeks explains why.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

Just days after capturing her second major championship at the Amundi Evian Championship, Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the Scottish Open.

The tournament, slated for the Dundonald Links is set to start on Thursday, but Henderson elected to take a pass and rest up for next week’s AIG Women’s British Open. That event, the last major on the LPGA Tour calendar, will be contested at Muirfield golf links.

Following her victory, Henderson had a considerable number of duties that she wouldn’t encounter in a regular week. That took time away from her ability to prepare properly for this week’s tournament.

The Smiths Falls, Ont., golfer, known for her busy tournament schedule, has taken more rest time this year and it’s paid off. She took a month off in May and two week after returning to play, won the ShopRite LPGA Classic for her 11th career title. Prior to winning last week, Henderson sat out four weeks, largely due to an empty LPGA schedule.

Preparing for the championship at Muirfield is a wise move for Henderson. It’s the only major where she does not have a top-10 result. Last year she tied for 13th in her best finish.

“Links golf is still a work in progress for me,” Henderson saidat her press conference after winning the Amundi Evian Championship.

Two weeks after the Women’s British Open, Henderson will return to Canada to play in the CP Women’s Open at the Ottawa Hunt and Country Club, just a short distance from her home town. That is expected to be a massive celebration for the winningest golfer in Canadian history.

“In 2017, I was truly amazed at how many people were there and how much love and support I received,” she reflected, “so I’m super excited for this year.”