Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

Despite not being an elevated tournament, the American Express is offering up a decent field. There are 10 of the top 20 golfers in the world ranking entered, which includes the second-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler. There are three courses in use – the Stadium Course at PGA West, the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West, and La Quinta. That means a cut after 54-holes with Sunday’s final round set for the Stadium Course. This is a go-low tournament with two 59s in the history books, the first by David Duval and the second from Adam Hadwin.

To Win

Jon Rahm +550

Rahm starts the week as the betting favourite and with good reason. He’s a past champion at this event, having won it in 2018, and is coming in after his impressive come-from-behind victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Why Rahm isn’t ranked No. 1 in the world is a mystery of the Official World Golf Ranking. List or not, he’s been playing better than anyone in the game since August of last year.

Patrick Cantlay +950

Yes, I can be accused of being Captain Obvious with these first two picks as they are likely to be the top two choices ahead of Thursday’s tee times, but it’s hard not to go with them. Cantlay has been inside the top 10 in his last three starts here with two ninths and a runner-up finish. He hasn’t played much this season but a solid tie for 16th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions was a good start for 2023. Speaking of world ranking, with the right conditions, Cantlay could end up as World No. 1 this week.

Top 10s

Adam Hadwin +420

The Canadian is making his 2023 debut at a tournament he loves to play. In seven starts, he has two seconds, a third and a sixth. He also posted a round of 59 in 2017 on the La Quinta course. In the fall Hadwin logged a couple of top 10s including in his last start at the Houston Open where he was seventh. He has expressed lots of optimism that this year will be a solid one so why not start that with good play this week.

Brian Harman +320

The lefthander tied for third and tied for eighth in his last two visits to the American Express. He’s also six for six in cuts made with a pair of top-10 finishes, and is ranked 25th in Strokes Gained: Total. Needs the putter to co-operate just a little bit more.

Top 20

Andrew Putnam +160

The American Express has been a happy place for Putnam, who has made the cut in each of the last five years, including a tie for 14th in 2022. He’s coming off a tie for fourth last week at the Sony Open, moving his streak of made cuts to nine this season. He’s tied for 15th in Strokes Gained: Putting, which is the major reason for fine play.

Nick Taylor +420

Some great value for the Canadian who is coming off a tie for seventh last week. The highlight of his week was a Saturday 62. His putter worked well all week as he picked up 4.429 strokes on the field for the tournament.