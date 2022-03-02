Henderson hopes to keep strong start going in Singapore The Canadian used month-long hiatus to gear up for what will be a heavy LPGA schedule in the coming months, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

Sleep. Watch a movie. Sleep. Listen to music. Sleep. Watch another movie. Sleep. Eat. Sleep. Rest. Sleep.

If you’ve ever wondered how to pass the time on an 18-hour flight, Brooke Henderson has offered up this plan. She endured the marathon plane ride this week getting to Singapore for the HSBC Women’s World Championship where the LPGA Tour returns to action after a month-long hiatus.

“That was the longest non-stop flight I'd ever been on,” said Henderson at a press conference on Tuesday. “So, it was pretty amazing.”

The trip also marks the Canadian’s return to the Asian swing, which she passed up last year due to the uncertainty with COVID. She praised Singapore for strong protocols and the LPGA Tour’s measures to protect the players from catching the virus.

Two years ago, the three events held in Singapore, Thailand and China were cancelled. They returned to the schedule last year but many North American-based players elected to take a pass.

“I think just a little bit more comfortable this year,” Henderson stated on her reason for returning. “At the start of the pandemic, no one really knew how it was going to go. And last year I was still feeling my way through what events I wanted to play and how far I wanted to travel from home.”

So far this season, her play close to home has been strong. In three events near her Naples, Fla., residence, Henderson finished tied for second, tied for sixth and tied for 11th. That’s buoyed her confidence, especially on the greens where she is notoriously streaky.

Her putting stats in her three starts have her ranked third in putts per green in regulation and 38th in overall putting average. Last year in those two categories, she finished 60th and 111th respectively.

“Very happy with the way the season started, three really solid finishes in Florida,” said the 24-year-old. “So, definitely right where I wanted to be. I felt like my game was in a good spot.”

During the break, Henderson continued to work on her game and try to gear up for what will be a heavy schedule in the coming months. She’s also been trying to prepare for a change in equipment she’ll be forced to make.

The governing bodies of golf, the United States Golf Association and the Royal and Ancient, created a local rule changing the maximum length of a driver from 48 inches to 46. Henderson uses a 48-inch driver but grips down on it, so her hands are several inches below the end of the club. It’s something she’s done since she was a youngster, playing with the longer clubs of her sister, Brittany.

While it doesn’t sound like a significant alteration, it has been just that for the 10-time LPGA Tour winner.

“I started testing last spring with the 46-inch drivers,” she said. “It's been a constant testing stage for the last year pretty much. But I feel like I've found one that will work. So, hopefully if it does come to that, I'll be ready.”

The LPGA Tour is expected to bring the rule into play on March 21.

Another adjustment Henderson will be making is the weather. During the break, she returned home to Smiths Falls, Ont., and got a blast of winter, something she won’t feel in Singapore. This week, the temperatures at the course are expected to hit 30 C with extremely high humidity.

“I just went home for I guess three days, basically just to spend time with my grandma,” Henderson reflected. “It was a lot of fun to be back home in the snow. And I forgot how cold it is there in the wintertime. So, it was a little bit of an adjustment. And it made me tougher, I'm hoping, to spend those three days.”

Perhaps that will show up in her game this week at a tournament where she’s enjoyed success. She has four finishes inside the top 15 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, including a runner-up performance in 2018.

Another great finish would make that 18-hour flight worth it.