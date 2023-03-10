For 25 holes, Chad Ramey seemed not to know that TPC Sawgrass is a course that is supposed to be hard. Then he came to the 17th and found out. Quickly.

The first-round leader at The Players Championship, who had looked stellar up to that point, dunked two balls in the water, ended up with a quadruple bogey that dropped him from first into a tie for fifth.

Ramey was hardly the only one to struggle. With rock-hard greens and strong gusting winds, it was one jaw-dropping calamity after another.

Patrick Cantlay putted one off the green and into the water on the fourth hole, suffering a double bogey.

Rory McIlroy landed his approach on the sixth green 43 feet from the hole and walked off with a six.

Lucas Herbert made a quintuple bogey on the 17th hole after dunking two balls and four-putting. He added a second quintuple on the fourth hole when he dropped three balls into the water in front of the green. He signed for an 85, which wasn’t the highest score of the day. That belonged to Max McGreevy who birdied his final hole for an 89.

It was Mother Nature who finally had pity on the golfers and ended the day at 4:30 p.m. ET with a huge storm that rolled over the course.

Three players who didn’t have as much difficulty were Adam Svensson, Taylor Pendrith and Adam Hadwin. The trio of Canadians was inside the top eight on the leaderboard with Svensson tied atop the leaderboard with South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout at 8-under par.

Svensson completed 11 holes of his second round going bogey-free to that point. He made birdies on the two holes he completed before play was suspended, sitting at 4 under for his round.

“Hitting a lot of fairways, a lot of greens and putting well,” summed up the Surrey, B.C., product. “Just playing safe, playing aggressive when I can.”

Svensson is in his first Players Championship but has had a strong season so far with a win in November and a top 10 at the Genesis Invitational. His comfort level at big events has grown and it’s shown so far this week.

“It’s super relaxed and calm,” he stated. “I just feel like I belong here.”

Pendrith completed 13 holes of his second round, posting one birdie and one bogey to sit in a tie for sixth.

“Today I drove it pretty good, it was just tricky to hit fairways with that wind,” he said. “But staying very patient. I feel like my mental game this week is good and it’s a course where you can be aggressive when you need to and patience is a key.”

Hadwin, the veteran of the group, is tied for eighth. He will return to play on Saturday facing a four-foot putt on the ninth hole for a third consecutive birdie. That would push him to four under for the tournament.

“I got off to a good start,” said Hadwin. “I struck the ball solidly in the wind and gave myself some good looks.”

The other three Canadian golfers, Corey Conners, Nick Taylor and Mackenzie Hughes, were further down the leaderboard. Conners was at 2 over while Taylor and Hughes were at 4 over.

When they return on Saturday morning, players will face much softer greens thanks to the rain, and the wind, at least in the morning, is expected to be down. That could mean prime scoring conditions.

The PGA Tour is confident the field can finish the second round and also complete the third on Saturday, setting up for a Sunday finish.