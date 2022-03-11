Canadians battle weather, course as Monday finish looms Trying to stay dry and handle the sloppy conditions were the main tasks of the day at the Players Championship, Bob Weeks writes.

After an opening round at the Players Championship played over two days and in steady rain, Mackenzie Hughes was trying to stay positive. It wasn’t an easy task as heavy weather played havoc with starting times and saturated the course.

The Dundas, Ont., product finished at even par, good for a tie for 81st when he left the course.

“Actually played stretches of really nice golf,” he stated. “Had lots of good opportunities to make some birdies. My putting from inside of 10 feet wasn't very sharp, and probably left a handful of those out there.”

Hughes began his first round on Thursday, completing six holes before darkness ended play. He returned to the course at 7:15 a.m. on Friday, making bogeys at nine and 15. He cancelled those with birdies on the par-5 16th and the dangerous 17th, where he landed his tee shot eight feet from the pin.

Trying to stay dry and handle the sloppy conditions were the main tasks of the day as the field tried to make up for the lost time on Thursday when there were two delays totalling just over five hours.

Not long after Hughes finished his round, play was suspended as the course became unplayable with standing water on the greens. According to Gary Young, the PGA Tour’s chief referee, 63 millimetres of rain fell over a 24-hour period.

“We haven't had weather in a while, but just business as usual,” Hughes said. “I mean, you get up in the morning, and you prepare like you're going to play another round of golf.”

Taylor Pendrith, who completed his last two holes on Friday morning, is the best of the Canadian contingent at 4-under par. His first swing of the day was on the 17th hole, where he avoided the water and made par. He did the same on the 18th hole.

Corey Conners and Roger Sloan were able to finish their rounds on Thursday, posting scores of two under and one over, respectively.

Adam Hadwin was through 13 holes of his first round on Friday when play was halted, sitting at one under. On Thursday his tee time was pushed to 6:29 PM allowing him to hit just two shots before the end of play.

The weather has become the major issue and will test the players’ patience as they try to sort themselves through the delays. It’s also put PGA Tour officials into scramble mode as they work to get the tournament to a finish on Sunday. That seemed to be more and more unlikely as the rain continued. Ending on Monday seemed all but certain.

“I would say, if we don't play any more golf today,” said Young, “we all know that we'll be here on Monday.”

There are more showers in the forecast for Saturday and they will come with strong winds that are forecast to reach 95 kilometres per hour. While the storms are expected to blow out, more adjustments will be needed for Sunday when the temperature is expected to reach a high of just nine degrees.

“I know we're going to have a long day ahead of us here,” said Hughes, who has no idea when he will next play, “so just trying to conserve the energy.”