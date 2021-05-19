Conners ready for the PGA and the Leafs Canadian is getting more and more at ease testing his game on the biggest stages and looking forward to the challenge that comes with major championship golf, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

It was pretty much guaranteed to happen. Corey Conners stepped in front of the microphone at a press conference at the PGA Championship on Wednesday and was asked about . . . hockey.

It’s part of being Canadian, of course. Conners was asked to give a prediction for his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs as they begin their playoff run against the Montreal Canadiens on the same day as he plays the first round of the year’s second men’s major.

“I'm excited for the matchup against the Habs,” said Conners, who is sharing a house this week with another Leaf fan, Mackenzie Hughes. “Don't want to get too far ahead of myself, but I definitely like the Leafs' chances.”

It’s a good bet that some of the Leafs players will be following Conners this week as he attempts to battle the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. He’s listed among the favourites after his torrid pace over the past few months. Four of his past eight starts have been top-10 finishes, including a seventh-place finish at the Players and a tie for eighth at the Masters.

The Listowel, Ont., product is getting more and more at ease testing his game on the biggest stages and looking forward to the challenge that comes with major championship golf.

“I think just playing in more and more of them,” said Conners. “Just the comfort level comes with getting the experience, definitely more comfortable out there. I know I don't have to force things from the outset. Just trust my game, stick to the game plan that I've prepared.”

One of the biggest lessons he’s learned about the majors came last month at the Masters. Conners started Sunday in contention but hit a bumpy patch mid-way through the front nine, going five over through a four-hole stretch. He did battle to play the backside in two-under.

“I definitely learned a lot,” admitted Conners. “You really can’t let your guard down or lose focus for any moment or you’re going to pay the price.”

This week may require an extra dose of focus with the winds that blow over the oceanside course. They’re expected to blow around 25 kilometres an hour with gusts up to 35.

That may turn what is already the longest course in major championship history at 7,876 yards into even more of a beast. In practice rounds players have been pulling out long irons, hybrids and fairways woods to reach par-3s and for second shots into par-4s.

Conners is by no means a bomber, but he is definitely long off the tee and will be able to handle the distances. But his strength will come with accuracy rather than distance. He is 12th in driving accuracy and ninth in greens in regulation.

He is also a lover of tough conditions. Growing up in Canada, he enjoyed testing his game in wind, rain and, of course, cold. His buttery-smooth swing works in any kind of weather and he’s not afraid of the elements.

“I think something that sort of separates me is keeping good tempo regardless of the conditions,” he said. “If it gets windy, a good tempo results in a lot better contact. I hit solid shots and still have good control over the golf ball. So, I'm certainly hoping it blows. It will definitely make things challenging, but I think that good, solid driving and iron play is something that can separate me.”

Although it’s just his 10th major championship, Conners is not at the PGA for any other reason than to win. The trust he has built in his game and the hard work he has put in have taken him from a guy happy to be here to a player looking to raise a trophy. He has a legitimate belief that he can get it done. There is no fear in his approach, nothing that will intimidate him.

“I definitely have high expectations,” he stated. “I think my game is in good shape and I think I can get myself in the mix here.”

Four solid rounds could allow him to raise the trophy. Coincidentally, that’s the same situation facing his Maple Leafs.