Conners tames wind to take PGA Championship lead With his smooth tempo and calm appearance on the course at Kiawah Island, Corey Conners has his best round of the year and becomes the first Canadian to lead after any round of a men's major championship since Mike Weir was on top of the leaderboard after Round 1 of the 2009 U.S. Open, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

As a kid growing up in Listowel, Ont., Corey Conners used to force himself to play in inclement weather. Sometimes it was rain, other times cold. And plenty of times he went out in the wind.

It wasn’t because he was necessarily enjoying himself. Instead, it was more about learning to play in the elements. He knew if he wanted to succeed at his sport, he’d need to understand how to play golf when Mother Nature wasn’t being friendly.

Those lessons came in handy on Thursday as Conners battled windy conditions at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, S.C., to shoot 5-under 67 and take a two-shot first-round lead at the PGA Championship.

“I think there's nothing that I want to do differently,” Conners said about his stellar day in the 35 km gusts. “I didn't really make any mistakes out there. I played solid all through the bag. A lot of good putts. Drove it well, ironed it well and got up-and-down a couple times really nicely.”

His smooth tempo and calm appearance on the course seemed to be different than many in the field who struggled in the conditions. While Bryson DeChambeau went as far as to call the course the most difficult he’d played on the PGA Tour, Conners walked around as if he was playing a Saturday afternoon round with his pals back in Listowel.

It was easily the 29-year-old’s best round of the year in what has been a breakout season. A month ago, he finished tied for eighth at the Masters and a few weeks before that ended up seventh at the Players. Conners becomes the first Canadian to lead after any round of a men's major championship since Mike Weir was on top of the leaderboard after the first round of the 2009 U.S. Open.

Although known for his accuracy off the tee and into the greens, a hot putter highlighted Conners’ first round. He rolled in a 31-footer on the second hole for a birdie and added another from 33.

A wedge to two feet on the seventh hole led to a third birdie which he gave back on the ninth hole when his approach missed the green and he failed to get up and down.

He added three more birdies on the back nine including a 52-foot putt from off the green at the 15th hole.

“I hit a few putts from off the green throughout the round and was hitting them well,” said Conners. “They were rolling nicely but just running out of speed towards the end so tried to be aggressive. It was a double- or triple-breaking putt. I saw the line really well.”

That also completed the birdie sweep of the four par fives for the Canadian. He rolled in a nervy five-footer for par on the par-3 17th and closed out his day with a solid par on 18, which played as the most difficult hole on the course.

While his ball-striking was its usual strong suit throughout the round, his putting was nothing short of brilliant. It’s part of an effort Conners has made to bring that part of his game up to the level of the rest and it’s definitely showing.

“I've seen glimmers of good putting in certain events throughout this year and I've worked really hard on my putting. I have a good feeling with the stroke I worked on last week at home, and I definitely devote a lot of my time trying to improve that part of my game,” he stated.

Conners was planning to head home to watch his Maple Leafs open their series with Canadiens but with an early tee time on Friday, where he’ll try to continue his hot hand, he wasn’t sure he’d be around for the conclusion.

“I have no chance of staying up till the end of the game,” he admitted. “I'll be probably in bed by -- before the third period starts. Be getting up probably just before 5:00 for my round in the morning.”

Conners will tee off Friday at 7:38 ET with Tony Finau and Matthew Fitzpatrick, hoping to continue his fine play.