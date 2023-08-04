Unlike a lot of players at this week’s Wyndham Championship, Adam Svensson wasn’t thinking about his position heading into next week’s FedEx Cup playoffs. Instead, he was merely trying to play four solid rounds of golf.

Although this has been a breakout season for the Surrey, B.C., product, and he has locked up a spot in the first round of the postseason next week, he has been in a mini-slump and was hoping to sharpen his game at this week’s stop.

He’s done that and more, sitting at 10 under through 36 holes, good for a tie for second when he concluded his second round.

“I haven't been playing that great the last couple of months,” Svensson stated. “So, just trying to get back on track and just put four good rounds together.”

He’s halfway there. The 29-year-old, who won his first PGA Tour stop at the RSM Classic in November, opened with a bogey-free 63 and appeared on his way to a second bogey-free round on Friday, playing his first 14 holes in four under. But mistakes on 15 and 16 cost him shots before he added a birdie on 17 to finish at three under for the day.

“It was a great day, just two bad holes,” Svensson admitted. “Other than that, it was great. Hit it well and made a couple nice long putts. Yeah, just another solid day.”

He came into the week sitting in 37th spot on the FedEx Cup points list and was projected to move to 29th if his position on the leaderboard holds up. The top 70 advance to next week’s first playoff events, the FedEx St. Jude Classic. The top 50 will move on from there to the BMW Championship and the top 30 advance to the Tour Championship.

Players who get to the second stage are also eligible for all of next season’s designated events.

While most of his game has been solid, Svensson credited his putting as being the key so far this week. He’s picked up more than six shots on the field on the greens.

“Just maybe seeing it better this week,” he said. “My putting coach, Sean Graham, gave me a couple nice tips and seems to be working.”

Svensson now heads to the weekend looking for more than just a move up the FedEx Cup standings and a solid round. He’s in position to get a second victory, although that will depend on how his game holds up and how aggressive that will allow him to play.

“Just kind of see how I'm feeling and stuff like that,” he said of his approach. “If I'm not feeling great, I'll move more towards the middle of the green, stuff like that. It's just how I feel that day and just go from there.”

Russell Henley led the tournament after his morning round, sitting at 12-under par. Svensson was tied with Lucas Glover and Ben An.