Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

For the second consecutive week, a Canadian is in the hunt on the LPGA Tour.

After three rounds at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Maude-Aimee Leblanc is one shot off the lead. The Sherbrooke, Que. native fired a six-under 66 at the Dundonald Links and trails Lydia Ko and Celine Boutier.

“I've been hitting the ball solid since the beginning of the week,” said LeBlanc. “I love playing in Scotland. I don't know what it is about it but it's [a] different golf course, different conditions, and I love it all here.”

For the third consecutive round, Leblanc was dialed in on the greens, using just 28 putts. She has been under 30 putts for all three rounds so far and said her prowess on the putting surfaces is the result of a team effort.

“My caddie and I are doing a good job reading the greens,” she said. “Good together. I have a good feel with the speed on the greens so I feel like that's a good recipe to make putts.”

Leblanc is getting a lot of birdie chances by virtue of hitting plenty of greens. For the week, she has landed on 45 of 54.

She’s also made 17 birdies this week, nine of those coming in her round on Saturday.

A week ago, Brooke Henderson won the Amundi Evian Championship for her second major title and 12th LPGA title. She was slated to play this week but withdrew after winning, hoping to rest up for next week’s Women’s British Open, the final major of the season.

Leblanc has yet to win on the LPGA Tour and has just three career top 10s. But two of those have come this season.

Two years ago, Leblanc, who was part of the 2011 NCAA-winning team at Purdue University, announced her retirement from touring golf but returned to play last year on the Epson Tour, bringing with her a renewed outlook and more confidence. She played well enough to earn a promotion to the LPGA Tour and currently sits 62nd on the CME Globe standings.

“I always felt like I had more to accomplish,” she said of her return to the LPGA Tour. “That break was really necessary. People underestimate how hard it is mentally and physically out here. It's important to take good care of your mental and physical health.”

On Sunday, she heads into the final round with a tremendous shot at notching her first win. She knows that it will be as much of a mental battle as a physical one. Two months ago, she started working with a sports psychologist trying to turn what she felt was good play into good scores. That will be put to the test in the final round.

“The adrenaline tends to go up when I'm in situations like these,” she acknowledged, “so tomorrow is going to be important to try to stay calm and focus on my breathing and try to slow everything down.”

LeBlanc will play in the final group along with Boutier and Ko.