Hughes leads Canadian contingent at Honda Classic After all five Canadians in the field missed the cut for the first time in over a year last weekend, Mackenzie Hughes leads the group that looks to bounce back at the Honda Classic.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

Canadians on Tour, week of Feb. 21

Last week marked the first time in more than a year that no Canadians made the cut in a PGA Tour event. All five players entered had the weekend off.

This week, six are in the field at the Honda Classic. It was at this event in 2020 where Mackenzie Hughes began a turnaround with his game.

Coming into the tournament, he’d missed the cut in nine of his previous 11 starts and his past five consecutively. He went 66-66 on the weekend to end up second. Prior to that finish, Hughes was ranked 297th in the world. As he goes into this week’s tournament, he sits 52nd.

PGA Tour

Honda Classic at PGA National, Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Canadians: Michael Gligic, Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Pendrith, Roger Sloan, Adam Svensson, and Nick Taylor

Best Finish by a Canadian: Second, Mackenzie Hughes (2020), Dan Halldorson (1991)

PGA Tour Champions

Cologuard Classic at Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Ariz.

Canadians: Stephen Ames, Mike Weir

Challenge Tour

Jonsson Workwear Open at Durban Country Club in Durban, South Africa

Canadians: Aaron Cockerill

LPGA Tour

Off