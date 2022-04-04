Weeks' 50 players that can win the Masters We are just days away from the 86 edition of the Masters and as always, we have a loaded field with a large number of contenders. TSN senior reporter and golf analyst Bob Weeks takes you through the 50 players he has isolated that can win at Augusta National this week.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

We are just days away from the 86 edition of the Masters and we have a loaded field with a large number of contenders.

Bob Weeks, TSN senior reporter and golf analyst, takes you through the 50 players he has isolated that can win at Augusta National this week.

1. Cameron Smith +1400

Previous Masters: 5

Best Finish: T2 (2020)

Good putters usually do well at Augusta. Smith is a very, very good putter. He showed that at the Players. What he also showed us was a bit of a wonky driver from which he was able to recover. He might need to be better off the tee to become the second Aussie to win.

2. Dustin Johnson +1400

Previous Masters: 11

Best Finish: 1 (2020)

After a quiet start to the season, Johnson has started to show form with good finishes at the Players and Match Play. Will his upcoming nuptials, slated for April 22, be a distraction? Nah, nothing much bothers DJ.

3. Jon Rahm +1100

Previous Masters: 6

Best Finish: 4th (2018)

In his last 16 rounds at Augusta National, the Spaniard has been over par just once. This year, his game has been one of the best off the tee and into the greens but his putter has been inconsistent, not what you want on the slick greens at the Masters.

4. Patrick Cantlay +2100

Previous Masters: 5

Best Finish: T9 (2019)

Started the season with four straight top-10 finishes, but has tailed off since, including a missed cut at the Players. He’s inside the top 30 in every major Strokes Gained categories but one: Approach-the-Green where he’s 146th. That creates his one question mark for Augusta National.

5 Collin Morikawa +1800

Previous Masters: 2

Best Finish: T18 (2018)

Coming in ranked seventh in Greens in Regulation. He has the perfect iron game demanded on approach shots to the slippery greens on what has often been described as the toughest second-shot course in golf. Can he bring his much-improved putter to the show?

6. Jordan Spieth +1800

Previous Masters: 8 (2015)

Best Finish: 1

Has a sterling record around August National with five finishes inside the top three. Has had a mediocre.

7. Rory McIlroy +1800

Previous Masters: 13

Best Finish: 4th (2015)

McIlroy has tried an assortment of different strategies to prepare for the Masters but so far, none have worked. Still, he’s finished well here most years although a number have been back-door top-10s where he’s never threatened. Coming in his game seems as well-rounded as it’s been in a while.

8. Scottie Scheffler +1400

Previous Masters: 2

Best Finish: T18 (2021)

It seems strange to have the No.-1 ranked golfer in the world this low, but limited experience around the course might mean he’s still a few years away from a legitimate shot. Still, three wins in five starts is impressive. So is his major record with six-straight top-20 finishes.

9. Justin Thomas +1200

Previous Masters: 6

Best Finish: 4 (2020)

Has only finished outside the top 25 once in six appearances at Augusta and was fourth two years ago. Five top 10s so far this year. The putter has been hot and cold most of the year; he’s hoping it’s hot this week.

10. Viktor Hovland +1800

Previous Masters: 2

Best Finish: T21 (2021)

His game around the greens is not anything to write home about but a win and a second so far this year shows he can bring it when he needs to. Tied for 21st last year in his pro debut.

11. Xander Schauffele +2200

Previous Masters: 4

Best Finish: T2 (2019)

A second and a third in the last three years tells us he knows how to get around Augusta National. Just one top 10 so far this season but has the 10th best birdie average on Tour.

12. Brooks Koepka +1800

Previous Masters: Six

Best Finish: T2 (2019)

It’s hard to figure out just where Koepka’s game is. He played well in Phoenix and at the Match Play but has missed five cuts in a dozen starts. His last three starts at the Masters produced a tie for second, a tie for seventh and a missed cut.

13.Louis Oosthuizen +4200

Previous Masters: 13

Best Finish: 2 (2012)

Five of his last eight starts at Augusta National have produced top-25 finishes. He has a second but that was a decade ago. Best finish this year has been a tie for 14th. Still, he seems to have a solid game and demeanor for this course.

14. Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Previous Masters: 5

Best Finish: T18 (2021)

Statistically the best putter on the PGA Tour, but he’ll need to bring a well-rounded game if he hopes to try on a Green Jacket. Also, just a warning: the members aren’t appreciative of club tossing.

15. Corey Conners +4500

Previous Masters: 4

Best Finish: T8 (2021)

Top 10s the last two years shows he knows how to play the course. A semi-final finish at the Match Play shows his game in in good shape, especially his wedge and putter, which have never been better.

16. Sam Burns +3700

Previous Masters: 0

Best Finish: N/A

Two wins and five top 10s on the season. Making his Augusta debut but might be the best bet among the first-timers.

17. Daniel Berger +4200

Previous Masters: 4

Best Finish: T10 (2016)

Quietly having a solid season and is currently fourth in Strokes Gained: Total and has the eighth best scoring average on tour. Tied for 10th in his first start here

18. Webb Simpson +11000

Previous Masters: 10

Best Finish: T5 (2019)

Finished in the top 10 the last two Masters and has the perfect temperament to play Augusta National. Has been dealing with a neck issue which he says is now past.

19. Bryson DeChambeau +3700

Previous Masters: 5

Best Finish: T21 (2016)

DeChambeau has never been able to perform that well at Augusta National. In recent weeks he admitted to having hip and hand injuries which can’t help matters. His play was horrid at the Match Play and in Texas last week.

20. Billy Horschel +5500

Previous Masters: 7

Best Finish: T17 (2016)

Nothing better than a tie for 38th in his last four starts at Augusta, but comes in to the Masters playing well. Top 10s in two of his last three starts including a tie for second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

21. Will Zalatoris +3200

Previous Masters: 1

Best Finish: 2

He was impressive last year in his debut, finishing second. Had a good stint on the West Coast swing with two top 10s but cooled off slightly in Florida. Second in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and sits 11th in Greens in Regulation.

22. Sergio Garcia +8000

Previous Masters:

Best Finish: 1 (2017)

Previous Masters: 22

Has enjoyed a steady year and made the cut in last 10 starts worldwide. That’s not the case around Augusta National since his win as he’s missed the cut the last three years.

23. Abraham Ancer +7500

Previous Masters: 2

Best Finish: T13 (2020)

Having a pretty mediocre year with more missed cuts (3) than top 10s (2). Won his pool at the Match Play before being taken down by Corey Conners.

24. Joaquin Niemann +4000

Previous Masters: 2

Best Finish: T40

Won at Genesis where he opened with back-to-back rounds of 63. Played the Masters last year for the first time as a pro and tied for 40th.

25. Tony Finau +4800

Previous Masters: 4

Best Finish: T5 (2019)

Three top 10s in four starts at the Masters but has had a slow year. He’s missed the cut in three of his last six starts and is currently ranked 201st in Strokes Gained: Putting.

26.Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Previous Masters: 10

Best Finish: 1 (2021)

Has been dealing with some injuries that kept him out of the Match Play and an early WD at the Valero Texas Open. Has he healed sufficiently to be able to join Woods, Faldo and Nicklaus as repeat champions?

27. Sungjae Im +6000

Previous Masters: 2

Best Finish: T2 (2020)

It’s feast or famine for Im at Augusta National. A tie for second in 2020 and a missed cut last year. This season he’s had four top-10 finishes and a win, but that was back in October. A solid all-around game has him on the positive side in every major Strokes Gained: Category.

28. Matthew Fitzpatrick +4200

Previous Masters: 7

Best Finish: T7 (2016)

Hasn’t missed a cut in the Masters since turning pro. Top-10 finishes in four of his last six starts. A methodical, focused golfer who might be just right for Augusta National.

29. Jason Kokrak +12000

Previous Masters: 2

Best Finish: 49 (2021)

A long hitter who can putt well. What’s not to like in this package? Played the par 5s in 10 under last year but the par 4s in 15 over. Closing that gap would move him up the leaderboard.

30. Paul Casey +5500

Previous Masters: 15

Best Finish: 4 (2016)

His play this year has been strong, and he’s performed well in past Masters. But pulling out of the Match Play with back issues raises a question mark.

31 Adam Scott +5000

Previous Masters: 20

Best Finish: 1 (2013)

The 41-year-old is enjoying a decent season with three top-10s in nine events. His putter has shined and he’s ranked 13th in Strokes Gained: Putting and has had just eight three putts in 540 holes.

32. Bubba Watson +7500

Previous Masters: 13

Best Finish: 1 (2014, ’12)

Has only made five starts this season and while he’s had good rounds, he hasn’t had that many great finishes. He does have two Green Jackets, but it’s been a while. Just a single top 10 since his last victory.

33. Patrick Reed +6500

Previous Masters: 8

Best Finish: 1 (2018)

A past champion here but his game seems to be all over the place so far this year. Mysterious loss of distance and accuracy off the tee won’t help matters at Augusta National.

34. Harold Varner III +17000

Previous Masters : 0

Best Finish: N/A

A first-timer at the Masters but comes in with plenty of game and lots of confidence. Tied for sixth at the Masters but will need to hit more greens if he wants to contend.

35. Kevin Na +12000

Previous Masters: 10

Best Finish: T12 (3 times)

Tied for 12th last year and had the fifth best putting average at 27.3. Made it to round of 16 at the Match Play after missing the cut in his two previous starts.

36. Mackenzie Hughes +30000

Previous Masters: 2

Best Finish: T-40 (2021)

Hot and cold so far this season. Had two top 10s early in the season but has three missed cuts in his last five starts. Still one of the best putters in the game, which can take you a long way at Augusta National.

37.Thomas Pieters +11000

Previous Masters: 2

Best Finish: T4 (2017)

Won in Abu Dhabi before coming to North America where he’s missed the cut in two of three starts. Long off the tee, he turned heads here in 2017 with a fourth-place finish.

38. Talor Gooch +11000

Previous Masters: 0

Best Finish: N/A

Notched his first win in the fall at the RSM Classic and while he’s cooled off somewhat, has logged nine finishes inside the top 25 this season. A strong short game shows in his Strokes: Gained: Around-the-Green where he ranks fifth.

39. Max Homa +8000

Previous Masters: 2

Best Finish: MC

Has been inside the top 20 in five of his last seven starts and sits 22nd in Strokes Gained: Total.

40. Shane Lowry +4000

Previous Masters: 6

Best Finish: T21 (2021)

Two top-25 finishes in the last two Masters. Prior to the Match Play, had three top-13 finishes including a second in the Honda Classic.

41. Gary Woodland +7500

Previous Masters: 9

Best Finish: T24 (2011)

Doesn’t have a great record at the Masters with missed cuts in four of his last six appearances. Showing signs of getting his game back after a bit of a slump. Three top-eight finishes in his last five starts thanks to improved putting.

42. Marc Leishman +6000

Previous Masters: 9

Best Finish: T4 (2013)

Tied for fifth last year and 13th in 2020, Leishman often seems to be near the top of the leaderboard at the Masters. Has three top 10s this season and is seventh in putting average.

43. Matthew Wolff +19000

Previous Masters: 2

Best Finish: MC

Two top 10s this season but both came last fall. His last six starts have produced three missed cuts and three finishes in the 60s. A strong putter but will need the rest of his game to show up.

44. Russell Henley +4500

Previous Masters: 5

Best Finish: 11 (2017)

Hasn’t missed a cut this year in 12 starts and has the third best scoring average on the PGA Tour. Has finished 15th, 11th and 21st in his past three starts at the Masters.

45. Kevin Kisner +13000

Previous Masters: 6

Best Finish: T21 (2019)

Has missed the cut in his past two starts at the Masters but prior to that was four for four in cuts made. Runner-up at the Match Play and fourth at the Masters show he’s coming in with some form.

46. Tiger Woods +5500

Previous Masters: 23

Best Finish: 1 (five times)

No one in the field knows the course better and no one likes a challenge more than he does. If his leg holds up, who knows what he might produce.

47. Justin Rose +8000

Previous Masters: 16

Best Finish: 2 (twice)

In his last eight starts at the Masters, he has six finishes inside the top 14, including a pair of second-place finishes. Was showing some form earlier in the year but arrives here having missed the cut in two of his last three starts.

48. Tom Hoge +10000

Previous Masters: 0

Best Finish: N/A

A win at Pebble Beach and a runner-up finish at the American Express, he has the 21st best scoring average on the PGA Tour this season.

49. Tommy Fleetwood +6500

Previous Masters: 16

Best Finish: 2, two times

Has been steady if not spectacular so far this season with five finishes inside the top 22 in his last seven starts. Possesses an excellent short game and putter but needs to find more fairways.

50. Brian Harman +11000

Previous Masters: 3

Best Finish: T12 (2021)

Trying to become the fourth left-hander to win the Masters, Harman’s game has been improving of late. Will need to have a good putting week to contend.