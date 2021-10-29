Newlywed Pendrith blitzes Bermuda for one-shot lead PGA Tour rookie Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., posts a career-low round of 61 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Friday for a one-shot lead over American Patrick Rodgers heading into weekend play, Bob Weeks writes.

No practice rounds and limited golf for the last 14 days isn’t usually a recipe for a career-low round, but that’s what Taylor Pendrith did on Friday, posting a 10-under 61 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

“I hadn't played much golf in the past two weeks,” said Pendrith. “Got married two weeks ago and went away for a few days, so I didn't know how my game was going to be leading up to this.”

Bad weather forced the closure of Port Royal Golf Course for much of Tuesday and Wednesday, meaning Pendrith didn’t see the golf course until his opening round on Thursday, where he shot a one-under 70.

A PGA Tour rookie from Richmond Hill, Ont., Pendrith jumped out to a fast start with birdies on three of his first five holes. He added an eagle on the 17th – his eighth hole of the day – to make the turn in four under.

He then ripped off five birdies consecutively and added one more on his 16th hole of the day, closing things out with two pars for the 61.

He has a one-shot lead over American Patrick Rodgers heading into weekend play.

“I knew I was putting good,” stated Pendrith, who hit 16 of 18 greens. “I hit a close one on one and then I think every other putt after that was, you know, 10-plus footers and a couple 20-footers, which was nice to see go in.”

As he went deeper and deeper under par, and the magic number of 59 became a possibility, the Canadian admitted he did think about it but it wasn’t his main focus.

“It was nice to make five in a row on the front,” he stated. “I knew there was a couple scoreable holes coming in, but I was trying to make as many birdies as possible and see what happens. I had a couple good looks that didn't go in, the one on the last hole was a nice look, but obviously super pleased with the round.”

The second round was played under sunny skies, a drastic change from Thursday when rain and wind created havoc for the players. Pendrith said he didn’t have to take the wind into account on his putts on Friday.

“It was two different days, for sure,” said the 30-year-old, who played at Kent State alongside Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes. “You know, yesterday was some of the worst weather I've ever played in and just almost like surviving out there. Didn't really matter how you hit it, you just have to hit shots. Today was a completely different story and could actually enjoy the views of Bermuda, so it was great.”

The long hitter who has battled a number of injuries during his career has some experience of playing with the lead on the Korn Ferry Tour where he posted four runner-up finishes last season. He’ll use that experience and more as he gets set for the next 36 holes. Patience, he said, will be a key asset as he tries to join Hughes and Conners as a PGA Tour winner.

He’ll also have a dedicated cheerleader on the weekend. Pendrith got married two weeks ago and he and his bride, Meg, spent a few days honeymooning in Ontario cottage country before making the trip down to Bermuda. The two will travel to Mexico next week for the stop at the Mayakoba resort.