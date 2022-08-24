Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

The PGA Tour is supercharging its schedule, creating a series of elite events that will bring together the top players more often.

That was just one of the significant announcements made by commissioner Jay Monahan on Wednesday that will see massive economic benefits for players, especially those at the top of the talent pool. It’s the tour’s first major response to the LIV Golf series, which has pried away players by offering up huge guaranteed contracts and extra-large purses.

Starting in 2023, 12 events on the PGA Tour schedule will offer up purses of between $20 million and $25 million. Eight of those have been previously announced, while another four will be named in the next 45 days. The top players have agreed to play in all 12 of those tournaments as well as three additional PGA Tour tournaments. With the Players Championship and the four majors, this group has agreed to tee it up 20 times.

For next season, the top players will be those who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program (PIP) and those who do the same under the revised PIP criteria. It could mean as many as 30 golfers will be in the select group.

“Our top players are firmly behind the Tour,” stated Monahan. “We’ll be all but guaranteed to see the best players competing against each other in 20 events throughout the season. It’s an extraordinary commitment and testament to what they believe in.”

The fields will include a significant number of players in addition to the top 20 and any PGA Tour golfer will have a chance to play their way in to these events.

The 12 elevated tournaments are the three FedEx Cup playoff events; the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial, the World Golf Championship-Dell Technologies Match Play, and the Sentry Tournament of Champions, as well as the four yet-to-be named tournaments.

In addition to the schedule boost, Monahan also announced more financial incentives available to players. Those include a doubling of the money for the Player Impact Program, (PIP) going from $50 million to $100 million that will be shared by 20 players (up from 10). That will be the primary way the top 20 golfers will be determined.

As opposed to last year, the PIP will not use social media as a measure but instead base it on internet searches, golf fan awareness, media mentions, broadcast exposure and general awareness.

There will also be a minimum of $500,000 given to every exempt player that will be guaranteed against their earnings and a $5,000 stipend for every non-tour member in tour events to cover expenses.

The announcement comes after a players-only meeting last week where Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy led a group of elite golfers in discussing many of the ideas that were announced by Monahan.

McIlroy said that the coalition of the top golfers came about almost out of necessity and was in part responsible for many of the announced changes.

“I think the one thing that has sort of happened over the years is we all sort of are our own little independent businesses,” he said, “and we sort of try to compete against each other, and I think this is the first time in a long time where we sort of all sat down and were like, let's try to be business partners. How can we all pull in the same direction here to benefit everyone and to help the entire tour and to help each other, basically.”

McIlroy added that the group was in no way a breakaway with ideas of throwing out the current tour leadership. Instead, it worked in concert with the PGA Tour commissioner.

“It's not as if we did this as a renegade group,” he stated. “We kept Jay privy to all these sorts of discussions so he could try to make some moves internally to try to get stuff happening pretty quickly, and obviously that has culminated in some of the announcements that have been made today. I'm sure there will be some changes going forward, as well, but I think today was a great step in the right direction.”

For Canadian golf fans, what this means for the RBC Canadian Open is yet to be determined. Without being named (yet) as an elite event and currently sandwiched on the PGA Tour schedule between the Memorial (one of the elevated tournaments) and the U.S. Open, it does not find itself in an enviable position of attracting the game’s best players.

There is also some thought that the yet-to-be-named tournaments may become invitational events with smaller fields, something that could go against the very nature of a national open championship.