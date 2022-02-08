Bob Weeks Pick Six: Waste Management Phoenix Open This week brings us the Waste Management Phoenix Open, or what the sponsor calls The Greenest Show On Earth in a nod to its great efforts to reduce waste at the tournament.

Of course, most people know it also as home of the Rowdiest Hole in Golf, that being the 16th which serves as a coliseum of madness as players attempt to navigate through the par-3 hole.

There are six Canadians in the field: Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners, Roger Sloan, Nick Taylor, Ben Silverman, and Etienne Papineau. The latter two made it through Monday qualifying to earn their spots in the field.

The best finish in this tournament by a Canadian was Graham DeLaet’s runner-up finish in 2014.

Favourites

Jon Rahm +600

In six starts at the WMO, Rahm has never been worse than a tie for 16th, with his best finish being a tie for fifth in 2015. In his last 24 rounds at the tournament, 15 of them have been 68 or lower. He’s a combined 56 under par over the last five years. He’s also coming in playing well (that’s why he’s No. 1 in the world), sitting second in Strokes Gained: Total, third in Greens in Regulation and sixth in Birdie Average. He currently has a streak of 201 holes without a three-putt.

Hideki Matsuyama +1400

In eight visits to this tournament, Matsuyama has pretty much dominated the event. He has two wins, a second and a third. He’s also first in SG: Total per round, SG: Approach, SG: Ball Striking and number of rounds in the 60s. Oh and he also has the second-best scoring average. So far this season, he’s doing pretty well too, with wins in two of his last four starts.

Mid-Range

Xander Schauffele +2000

Tied for runner-up last year, Schauffele has two top-10s in his last four starts and has been inside the top 20 in all four. He’s also averaging 12.5 strokes under par per start. So far this season he’s 10th in birdie average with five per round, seventh in putting average and first in draining putts from four feet, going 32 for 32 with those money putts.

Bubba Watson +4000

Watson is making his PGA Tour season debut this week, having not played since missing the cut at the Northern Trust. However, he is coming off a runner-up finish last week at the Saudi International where Harold Varner’s 90-foot eagle moved him past Watson for the win. Still, there’s good reason to like Watson this week including the fact he’s made the cut in 13 of 15 starts at the WMO. He also has two runner-up finishes and five top 10s overall.

Dark Horses

Corey Conners +5000

One thing favouring Conners as a pick this week is that the list of past champions shows that most of them didn’t rely on great putting to get to the winner’s circle. While Conners’ putting stats do show a healthy improvement in his play on the greens, a good week will still be determined by his tee to green play, which is among the best on the PGA Tour. He’s played this event twice with his best finish a tie for 17th last year.

Rickie Fowler +8000

Hard to believe the guy who won this tournament in 2019 is in this category but Fowler’s game has somehow been lost among his swing changes. This is a long shot, and it might be a bet to just make the cut, but at these numbers, it might be worth a shot. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.