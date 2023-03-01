Bob Weeks Picks Six – Arnold Palmer Invitational

It’s another week of a designated event, which means a stacked field. There are 44 of the top 50 in the world rankings entered including all 13 players who’ve won so far this season. They’ll be trying to tackle Bay Hill, which has proved to be a tough track that doesn’t like to surrender birdies. Last year, blustery conditions led to a scoring average of 73.89, making this the fourth-hardest course on tour. Scottie Scheffler won with a score of just five under. While fair, the course is just plain difficult with lots of water and more than 100 bunkers. Accuracy off the tee will be key and so will hitting greens as the grass around the putting surfaces is said to be long and tangled this year.

To win

Rory McIlroy +950

In seven of his eight starts at Bay Hill, McIlroy has finished inside the top 13 including a victory in 2013. After a string of eight consecutive top-10 finishes worldwide he’s cooled off in his last two starts on tour. On both occasions, it was his putter that let him down and he’ll be happy to see the Bermudagrass putting surfaces this week. Look for a big week for the past champ.

Tyrrell Hatton +3600

I found these odds for Hatton eye-opening especially considering in his last three starts here, he’s logged a win and a second. This year, he’s been consistent, with three top-seven finishes in his last five starts. He’s also made his last 10 cuts on the PGA Tour dating back to the RBC Canadian Open. Ranks fourth in Total Driving, a key stat this week.

Top 10

Max Homa +240

His last three starts include a win at Torrey Pines and a runner-up at the Genesis. He’s made the cut here all three times he’s played and been inside the top 25 in all three. One of the tour’s top putters, he’s ranked second in putts per round at 27.39. His confidence is riding high as he comes to the Florida Swing.

Jason Day +270

A past champion here in 2016, Day’s return to form continues. He’s finished inside the top 10 in his last three starts, thanks to a strong all-around game. He sits 11th in Total Driving and 26th in Strokes Gained: Putting. He’s been on the positive side in Strokes Gained: Putting his last four starts.

Top 20

Matt Fitzpatrick +155

In his last four starts at Bay Hill, he’s gone ninth-10th-ninth-second showing that he knows and likes the course. He missed the cut in two of his last three starts (and that’s why I have him in this category) but he’ll be better on the Florida grass. He’s had trouble with his approach shots so far this year but I have more of a gut feeling that will improve at Bay Hill.

Keith Mitchell +195

Two top-10s in his last four starts at Bay Hill, Mitchell drives it very, very well, sitting first in Total Driving. Being good off the tee is a key at Bay Hill. He’s also had top-10 finishes in two of his last three starts, which is also key.