Bob Weeks Picks Six: Arnold Palmer Invitational

Last Week: Picking winners this year has been hard. Very hard. Another longer shot came in at the Cognizant Classic with Austin Eckroat getting his first win. We did manage to get a win from Shane Lowry, who we had for a top-20 finish.

This Week: Another signature event is on the docket with the top players on the PGA Tour gathering at Bay Hill to play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. As with last month’s Genesis (hosted by Tiger Woods) and the Memorial in June (with Jack Nicklaus doing the hosting duties), this week’s stop does have a cut. It also has a tough test with Arnie’s course asking for both power and touch around the greens. As with most Florida courses, water comes into play on half the holes. Last year, heavy winds also made scores soar and the course played as the fourth toughest on the PGA Tour. It’s expected to be calm for the first two days of play this year but getting blustery on the weekend.

To Win

Rory McIlroy +900

We’ve been putting McIlroy in this slot quite a bit of late and we’re going to keep doing it until he gets a win. There’s a lot to buttress this week’s pick including the fact that he is a past champion here (2018) and has finished inside the top 10 six of the last seven times this tournament has been held. That includes a runner-up finish a year ago.

Viktor Hovland +1600

He finished 10th last year and second the year prior so some good mojo for Hovland this week. He’s played a light schedule so far with just three PGA Tour starts, with his best finish being a tie for 19th at the Genesis (he WD’ed from the WM). This would be a good time to jump-start his run up to the Masters.

Top 10

Jordan Spieth +190

He’s only played here twice before and both times he ended up with a tie for fourth. A solid start so far with a third and a tie for sixth in four starts. Of course, there was also the matter of the DQ for signing the incorrect scorecard. He is currently ranked third in Strokes Gained: Total and is seventh in Strokes Gained: Putting.

Cameron Young +220

Young managed a tie for 10th last year so we’re hoping for at least that again. Five starts so far this season with two top-10s including last week at the Cognizant Classic, where he opened with a 65 and finished up with a 66. On a course that demands long, accurate tee shots, Young should be in his element.

Top 20

Jason Day +110

A winner here back in 2016, the new and improved Day also posted a tie for 10th here a year ago. He has three top-10 finishes this season in five starts with his best coming at Pebble Beach where he tied for sixth. He is still a magician around the greens and his putting has been strong enough to have him a total of 63 under par in his five starts this year.

Min Woo Lee +125

We aren’t reading too much into his past two visits here as Lee missed the cut both times. Instead, we’re looking at recent form including a tie for second last week. He’s also four for four in cuts made so far. He has a solid game off the tee which will prove valuable at Bay Hill.