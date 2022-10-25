Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

A relatively young tournament, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship started in 2020 and has never had a very deep field based on Official World Golf Ranking.

But, this week, there will still be 132 talented golfers vying for all the perks that come with winning a PGA Tour event. Port Royal Golf Course plays just a little over 6,800 yards so the bigger hitters will definitely have an advantage, but that might be lessened by the unpredictable weather which can play havoc with any ball in the air. Past winners tended to be more accomplished putters than bombers so a better indicator might be who is hot with the flat stick.

Let’s take a closer look at some players that could contend this week, with their odds to win the tournament via FanDuel.

Favourites

Seamus Power +1800

Five top 10s last year for Power including being inside the top 12 in both the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open. That allowed him to finish the regular season 25th in the FedEx Cup standings. He ranked 12th in Strokes Gained: Putting last season and had just three three-putts in 26 starts.

Denny McCarthy +1600

Has played all three previous editions of this tournament, making the cut in all three, including a tie for fourth in 2020. He had five top-10 finishes last season and was inside the top 25 12 times. Was second on the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting last season.

Top 10 finishes

Russell Knox +3300

Knox has finished 12th, 16th and 11th in the last three appearances here and for a guy not known for his putting, those are great performances. He’s a combined 32 under for those three starts and has just a single over-par round at Port Royal. His strong suit is hitting greens and he was fourth in Strokes Gained: Greens in Regulation last year.

Nick Taylor +3700

A top 10 and a top 20 in three starts so far this season for Taylor who has only made one start in Bermuda, a missed cut last year. His experience and improved short game should carry him a long way in this field.

Value Picks

Garrick Higgo +5000

It’s been hot or cold for Higgo so far this season with two missed cuts sandwiching a third-place finish, that coming at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Had a respectable tie for 34th here last year but wasn’t all that consistent for most of the season. So far this season, his putting has shown great signs of improvement which will help him this week.

Eric Van Rooyen +6000

Coming back from a season plagued by a neck injury, van Rooyen missed most of the second half of last year. He has played two events on the DP World Tour missing the cut in one and tying for second in the other. So it’s a big of a long shot here but his experience and previous play means he’s going to return to form at some point and why not this week?