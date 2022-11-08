Bob Weeks Picks Six – Cadence Bank Houston Open The tour moves to Houston for its second-to-last event on the calendar. The site of the tournament is Memorial Park, a municipal course that was dramatically upgraded a few years ago. It plays to a par 70 and over 7,400 yards and the bigger hitters will be licking their chops for this one.

The tour moves to Houston for its second-to-last event on the calendar. The site of the tournament is Memorial Park, a municipal course that was dramatically upgraded a few years ago. It plays to a par 70 and over 7,400 yards and the bigger hitters will be licking their chops for this one. The city is still abuzz after the Astros captured the World Series a few days ago and the team’s owner, Jim Crane, is a major figure in the golf tournament. He’s also arranged for the World Series Trophy to be on site this week.

Favourites

Scottie Scheffler +550

The former – and possibly soon once again – world No.-1 ranked player finished tied for second at this event last year, where he fired a second-round 62. He finished tied for third last week in Mayakoba, partly on the strength of a Sunday 62. That was only his second start of the new season but he’s already showing signs he can continue the fine play he showed last year. No surprise he’s the heavy favourite.

Sam Burns +1200

Will make his third start of the season, coming off a tie for seventh at the CJ Cup. Burns finished tied for seventh in each of the last two editions of the Houston PGA Tour stop. It’s a small sample size but his great putting from last year appears to be holding steady. He’s 10th in Strokes Gained: Putting this season. A year ago he only made 32 three putts in 1,440 holes. Good putters usually play well.

Mid-range picks

Joel Dahmen +4100

Dahmen finished tied for fifth here last year where he led the field in driving accuracy, missing only nine fairways through four rounds. Has enjoyed a steady start to the year with a tie for third last week and two other top-20 finishes on his resume so far.

Mackenzie Hughes +5000

In addition to his win, Hughes has two other top-25 finishes this season and is looking for more. As usual, his putter is leading the way and he’s averaging 27.25 putts per round. His best finish in Houston was a tie for seventh two years ago while last year he was T29.

Longer shots

Adam Long +6500

We’re making this pick based mostly on Long’s past performance at this tournament where he’s been T11 last two years. Current form is just average with three cuts made in five starts, the best being a tie for 30th.

Adam Hadwin +6500

A steady start to the season for Hadwin who is four for four in cuts made. His best finish was a tie for 10th at the Shriners. His putter is working well for him and he’s played his last 226 rounds without a three-putt. He’s currently 20th in Strokes Gained: Putting, a big improvement over his 73rd ranking last season. Making his first start in Houston since 2015.