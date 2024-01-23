Bob Weeks Picks Six: Farmers Insurance Open

Last Week While we didn’t have Nick Dunlap in our picks – but then, who did, besides one guy in Iowa - we managed three winners in our six picks with Sam Burns and Adam Hadwin finishing inside the top 10, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout landing a top 20, which was actually a second-place finish that gave him first-place money.

This week: – The Farmers Insurance Open

The annual visit to San Diego once again brings the PGA Tour to the Torrey Pines courses, North and South. The latter is one of the more challenging regular stops and was an almost annual trophy collection spot for Tiger Woods, who is a seven-time winner of the tournament. Most of the past champions have excelled at driving accuracy, so that will be one consideration we’re looking at this week. It makes sense as with the greens, particularly at the South, it’s vital to try and find the proper landing area in the fairways to set up approach shots that will yield birdie opportunities.

To win

Xander Schauffele +900

This is a home game for the La Jolla, Calif., native and he’s played well here in his last three outings. That includes a tie for second in 2021. While this year’s stats are limited with just two starts, X-man sits eighth in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee and second in Greens in Regulation. That’s a pretty good pair to lead with. He’s posted a T10 and a T3 so far this year.

Collin Morikawa +1100

Finished third last year here where he was first in Driving Accuracy and second in Greens in Regulation. That’s a good combo anywhere. He started off the season at the Sentry with a tie for fifth where he finished at 25 under.

Top 10

Jason Day +340

The Aussie has won this event twice and added five more top-10 finishes. Last year he tied for seventh here. The start to his season has been solid and he sits in 21st spot in Strokes Gained: Total. He ranks 12th in Greens in Regulation and he’ll need all of that this week at Torrey Pines.

Keegan Bradley +380

He finished second here a year ago and has three top-five finishes in this event. Also coming off a playoff loss at the Sony where he made 20 birdies and an eagle over four rounds. I’m going back on my driving accuracy with this pick as his stats aren’t great, but his greens in regulation numbers are so good that they can make up for it.

Top 20

Adrian Meronk +220

Arrives in California after two weeks in the Dubai desert with the DP World Tour where he finished T10 and runner-up last week, getting passed by Rory McIlroy over the final holes. A long hitter, he’s also solid enough at finding fairways, sitting in 28th spot on the DP World Tour standings. He’s making his Farmers Insurance Open debut although he did play in the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines where he missed the cut.

Sahith Theegala +220

He’s played here twice and has two solid finishes with a T25 in 2022 and a T4 last year. He started the season off well with a runner-up finish at the Sentry but followed that with a missed cut at Sony. He’s a big hitter but we’ll be counting on him to hit a few more fairways than he usually does. Getting it on the green means he can use his best weapon, the putter.

Bonus -- Top Canadian

Adam Svensson +190

Of the five Canadian players in the field, Svensson is the best at hitting fairways, a big asset this week. He missed the cut here last year but started off this season with a couple of good finishes, a T33 at Sentry and T30 at Sony. He has the ability to light it up and post low rounds and we’re expecting to see that this week.