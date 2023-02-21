Bob Weeks Picks Six – Honda Classic With just 18 of the top 100 players on the Official World Golf Ranking entered to compete in the final Honda Classic, Bob Weeks gives you his best bets for a limited field at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., this week.

This marks the final Honda Classic as the automotive company is ending its sponsorship after 40 years. It’s hard not to think the company may be a little disappointed with the strength of the field as only 18 of the top 100 players on the Official World Golf Ranking are entered to compete at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., this week. That’s what happens when you find your spot on the calendar sandwiched between four designated events. Still, someone is going to win and reap the rewards of a PGA Tour victory. To do that, they’ll have to master what is one of the tour’s most difficult courses, PGA National, which features water on 15 holes. It’s also home to the Bear Trap, a three-hole stretch of two par-3s and a par-4 that often determines who wins. It played a collective 226 strokes over par.

TO WIN

Shane Lowry +1500

Last year, the Irishman was looking as though he would win until he had to wade through a short but horrendous downpour. He settled for second place. Lowry has played here five times and never missed the cut. Coming off a very solid T14 last week at Genesis.

Sungjae Im +750

Im is a past champion here, winning the title in 2020 (just catching Canadian Mackenzie Hughes on the last hole). Two top-six finishes in his last three starts and four top-10s this season. With that combination of success and with the depleted field, Im will get lots of action.

TOP 10

Adam Svensson +700

Finally made some noise at the Genesis last week after being fairly quiet since his win at the end of last year. He finished tied for ninth and played very steady for four rounds, using his wedges and putter with great efficiency. He tied for ninth here last year.

Jhonattan Vegas +600

Has made the cut here in nine of 10 appearances and has been inside the top 25 in two of his last three starts. Vegas ranks first in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and fourth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. The two-time RBC Canadian Open winner has shown some signs of life with his putter, too, the one club that will, in large part, decide his final score.

TOP 20

Adrian Meronk +190

Meronk has moved up to 53rd on the Official World Golf Ranking in large part thanks to his win at the ISPS Handa Australian Open. The first Polish golfer to earn a spot at the Masters, he has four top 10s in his last seven starts worldwide. Making his debut at the Honda.

Taylor Pendrith +170

Had a great run here last year with three rounds in the 60s. Ended up in a tie for 25th as his third round was a 74. Pendrith had a solid performance at Pebble a few weeks ago with a tie for seventh. Known for his big drives but is a solid putter too, currently sitting 64th in Strokes Gained: Putting.