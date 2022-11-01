Bob Weeks Picks Six: Mayakoba Golf Classic The PGA Tour heads to Mexico this week for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Compared to last week’s thin field in terms of world rankings, there are a number of higher-ranked golfers playing this week.

That includes Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland, who will be trying for a third consecutive title at this event.

The El Camaleon course is one of the easier layouts on the PGA Tour with last year’s scoring average coming in at 69.10. That was due mostly to calm winds; when they blow the course can be much tougher.

This week’s weather is not favourable with rain in the forecast the first three days, so it could be a case of getting the right side of the draw.

Favourites

Scottie Scheffler +950

The betting favourite this week, Scheffler can regain the No.-1 position in the world ranking with a win. A T18 and a T4 in his only two starts at Mayakoba. Just his second start of the new season but if it’s anything like last year, he should do well.

Tony Finau +1600

Finau has been inside the top 16 three times in his last six appearances here including a T18 two years ago. Had a great finish to last season with two wins and four top 10s in his last five starts. This is his first tournament of the new campaign.

Top 10

Adam Hadwin +600 for a top 10

The Canadian has top 10s in two of his last four visits to Mexico. He’s also had one top 10 in three starts this season. So far his putting has been strong but he needs four complete rounds this week, which looks very possible based on his play so far.

Justin Lower +650 for a top 10

Two top 10s in four starts including a tie for eighth in Bermuda last week. A tremendous putter, Lower has gone 130 holes without a three-putt. This is his first time playing at Mayakoba.

Value Picks

Maverick McNealy +2600

A decent value pick here with McNealy going T11, T12 and T26 in his last three starts at this tournament. He’s also started this season well with three finishes inside the top 18. Fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting at the moment which is a good indication of why he’s scoring so well.

Russell Knox +8000

While his recent performance has been solid, with two top-25 finishes, Knox does have some experience at Mayakoba with a second and a third on his resume. He’s 18th in Strokes Gained: Around the Green, a good indicator for past winners here, and is also 24th in birdies made, which is never a bad stat to be high up in.