Bob Weeks Picks Six: Memorial Tournament This week’s tournament brings the tour to Jack’s place, Muirfield Village Golf Course, where Nicklaus is the top dog. This will be the second year since Nicklaus made some significant changes, mostly cosmetic in nature, to his original design.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

This week’s tournament brings the tour to Jack’s place, Muirfield Village Golf Course, where Nicklaus is the top dog. This will be the second year since Nicklaus made some significant changes, mostly cosmetic in nature, to his original design. Now it looks good and continues to play tough, with long rough and slick greens.

The course is generally one of the more difficult tests on the PGA Tour calendar with a scoring average last year just a shade under 73. Players must take advantage of the par 5s if they want to get and stay in red numbers – the 4s and 3s are a challenge.



Winners

Patrick Cantlay +1700

The defending champion – although with an asterisk thanks to third-round leader Jon Rahm being forced out of the event due to Covid – Cantlay seems to enjoy this course, having also won the tournament in 2019. Although he missed the cut at the PGA in his last start, prior to that he finished first and second at New Orleans and RBC Heritage where he lost a playoff to Jordan Spieth. For the season he has a total of six top-10 finishes. Cantlay is fourth in birdie average on the PGA Tour and second in par-5 scoring (see opening note).

Rory McIlroy +1100

McIlroy has had a pretty decent season so far with a win, a second and five top 10s. In his last three starts, he’s finished second, fifth and eighth. Not surprisingly then, he leads the PGA Tour in scoring average with a silky 69.150 mark. Tee to green he’s pretty solid sitting third in that Strokes Gained category. All of this is great but take notice that he might just be using the Memorial as a tune-up for a defence of his RBC Canadian Open title a week ago.

Top 10 Finish

Cameron Young +280

You likely noticed Young almost winning the PGA Championship a couple of weeks back but did you know that in his last three starts, he’s finished third, second and third? Young has had a very solid year with eight top-25 finishes in 17 starts. He’s also sitting in 12th spot on the FedEx Cup standings and has gone from 134th in the world rankings at the end of 2021 to 30th after his last start. He ranks second in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, a good stat for this tournament.

Max Homa +410

A multiple winner on tour this season, Homa also has 10 top-25 finishes in 16 starts. He’s good into the greens, sitting in 18th spot in Strokes Gained: Approach the Greens and his putter has been working of late, especially at Wells Fargo where he won the tournament and was fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting. He tied for sixth at this tournament a year ago.



Top 20 Finish

Patrick Reed +230 for a top 20 finish

Yes, it’s been a horrible year for Patrick Reed, who has only logged two top-10 finishes on the season. But one of those was last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge where he ended up tied for seventh. He has a good record at the Memorial finishing fifth and 10th in the last two appearances. But what about that driver, you’re saying. He’s actually showing signs of life, finishing on the positive side of the ledger in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee in three of his last four tournaments. Is he worth the risk? Why not.

Adam Scott +440

The Aussie has made the cut in 12 of 13 starts at the Memorial which tells you he likes the course. And that he’s getting old. Scott has shot 68 or lower in four of his last eight rounds here In 2019 he finished second and was tied for 16th a year ago. He’s only logged three top 10s so far this year but he’s also only missed two cuts in 12 tournaments. A solid bet for a top 20 at these odds.