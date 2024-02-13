Bob Weeks Picks Six: The Genesis Invitational

Last Week: Not a tremendous week but we did cash a ticket on Jordan Spieth for a top-10 finish. We had a Canadian among our picks but it was the wrong Ledgeview member in Adam Hadwin rather than eventual champ Nick Taylor.

This Week: We’re back to a Signature event with Tiger Woods hosting the Genesis Invitational. The great man himself will tee it up and will not be wearing the Nike Swoosh for the first time in his professional career. Riviera Country Club is the site of the tournament and it has a long history of providing a solid test. Everything starts with the dramatic opening par-5 hole that sees players tee off from up high down to the flat below. The course stays down there until after golfers putt out on 18 and walk up the many steps to the clubhouse. It’s a great test and includes one of the most interesting short par-4s in golf on the 10th where players must decide to go for it or lay back.

To win

Rory McIlroy +1000

McIlroy has only played one event on the PGA Tour in 2024 and that was a lacklustre tie for 66th at Pebble Beach. But we have faith that the player who won earlier this year on the DP World Tour will show up for Tiger’s event fresh and ready to have a rip at Riviera. In seven starts here he’s had five top-20 finishes including a pair inside the top five.

Viktor Hovland +1400

Hovland has played this tournament three times and logged a couple of top fives and a tie for 20th, that coming last year. The Norwegian is long off the tee and relatively straight, and has putted well in just two starts so far this year. He is much improved with his short game over the last year and that’s likely to be put to the test this week. We like the depth of his game and the odds are decent for a guy with his brief but strong track record.

Top 10

Max Homa +160

A home game never hurts and that’s what this week is for Homa, who grew up in nearby Burbank. His record in this tournament is strong with his last four starts being fifth, first, 10th and second. Although he missed the cut last week, he didn’t have to battle through the long days due to the weather problems so he comes in rested compared to some. His putting has been somewhat pedestrian so far this season but that could change this week if his history at Riviera is any indication.

Adam Scott +230

Scott is making his 16th start at Riviera this week and his history is impressive. He has logged a win and seven top-10 finishes, the most recent being a T4 in 2022. He’s coming in off a tie for eighth at last week’s WM Phoenix Open and sits tied for sixth in Strokes Gained: Total.

Top 20

Sam Burns -125

Coming in off of three straight top-10 finishes including a tie for third last week in Phoenix. He’s a total of 73 under par in his four starts this season. He sits fifth on tour in Greens in Regulation and 17th in Strokes Gained: Putting, which is an impressive pairing.

Tony Finau +100

Finau is making his 10th start at this event and he has a solid record to show. He’s made the cut seven times and has a pair of runner-up finishes including a playoff loss to Max Homa in 2021. He’s made the cut in four starts this season with his best finish coming at the Farmers Insurance Open where he ended up tied for sixth.

Bonus

FanDual has a betting option on what colour shirt Tiger will wear for his first round. Remember, he is launching his new clothing line, Sun Day Red, this week. We’re going with black.