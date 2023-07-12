Bob Weeks Picks Six – The Genesis Scottish Open

The prelude to the Open Championship happens this week at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick. Many of the game’s top players are in the field to get their time zones co-ordinated and their weatherproofs dusted off. This week’s event will be played in typical summer Scottish weather – rain and wind are in the forecast every day. Nae wind, nae rain, nae golf as they like to say.

The course has been toughened up after a few years where the players criticized it as being not penal enough for bad shots. Rory McIlroy was one of the critics and, as he pointed out in 2019, he shot 13 under and was tied for 34th. Enter Tom Doak along with some help from Padraig Harrington and the course has more teeth now. Whether that will play a factor in deciding the outcome or whether it’s another deep-under-par finish will be played out starting Thursday

Winner

Scottie Scheffler +700

I know, I know, I continue to pick Scheffler in this area but it’s hard not to go with the world’s top player. Scheffler hasn’t been out of the top five in his last six starts (including two majors) and he hasn’t been out of the top 12 since November. He’s first in just about every major Strokes Gained category except for putting but he seems to be able to get around that. If he gets the ball rolling on the slower greens in Scotland, look out.

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Cantlay has one of the best all-around games on the PGA Tour, sitting inside the top 22 in five of the top six Strokes Gained categories. He has only finished outside the top 30 once since the Genesis in February. Hasn’t played since Travelers so should be well rested for this week’s stop.

Top 10

Matt Fitzpatrick +220

Making his ninth appearance at this tournament, Fitzpatrick has been in the top 14 in four of the last five including a runner-up finish in 2021. He missed the cut at PGA Championship but after that finished inside the top 20 in three of next four events.

Tommy Fleetwood +240

Still looking for his first PGA Tour victory and wouldn’t it be somehow apropos if the Englishman got it in Scotland at the co-sanctioned PGA Tour-DP World Tour tournament. He’s had a good run at national championships of late with a runner-up finish at the RBC Canadian Open and a tie for fifth at the U.S. Open. Currently sitting seventh in Strokes Gained: Total and finished tied for fourth here last year.

Top 20

Aaron Rai +230

Four finishes inside the top 25 in his last five starts, including a tie for third at the RBC Canadian Open, show Rai’s game is running smoothly. Also, he won here in 2020, beating Fleetwood in a playoff. Had a bumpy time with his putter mid-season but seems to have cleaned that up in his last three starts, finishing on the positive side of Strokes Gained.

Justin Thomas +200

Adding him to my selections because you have to think he’s going to be playing with some intensity. Why? He’s currently 70th on the FedEx Cup points list and only the top 70 will advance to the playoffs. He’s finished inside the top 10 in each of the last six seasons so it’s definitely go time for Thomas. Had a tie for ninth at the Travelers although he missed the cut in his last start at the Rocket Mortgage.