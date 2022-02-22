Bob Weeks Picks Six – The Honda Classic Bob Weeks offers his best bets as the PGA Tour heads to Florida for the Honda Classic at the PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

The Honda Classic is annually one of the toughest tests on the tour. The scoring average last year was 71.10, just slightly under par. The most difficult part of this course might be the three-hole stretch known as the Bear Trap, which begins on the 15th hole. Many titles have been won and lost here – although mostly lost.

The depth of the field is not great this week, with no player from the top 10 in the world ranking entered and just five inside the top 25. Six Canadians are entered: Michael Gligic, Mackenzie Hughes, Roger Sloan, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Svensson and Nick Taylor.

Also entered are last week’s winner of the Genesis Invitational, Joaquin Niemann, and the defending champion Matt Jones.

Here are my picks for this week:

Outright Winners

Sung Jae Im +1200

The winner of this tournament in 2020, Im also logged a top-eight finish in his title defence last year. He has a victory on his resume this season, capturing the Shriners Children’s Open in October. In addition, six of his nine finishes are inside the top 20. Statistically, he’s showing some consistency, sitting fourth in Strokes Gained: Total, which is highlighted by his great play around the greens.

Tommy Fleetwood +1400

Fleetwood has a good record at the Honda with finishes of fourth and third to his credit. After a season of mediocre play, he seems to be heading back into that elite group of international players. He had a tie for seventh at the Zozo Championship in his lone PGA Tour start this season and tied for seventh at the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. He also finished tied for eighth at the Saudi International.

--

Top 10

Billy Horschel +1800

Florida Man returns to his home state where he’s had success before. That could be the headline on a story about Horschel and his record at the Honda. He has two top-10 finishes in this tournament and has been playing well leading up to this week. At the Farmers Insurance Open who tied for 11th while he was tied for sixth at the WM Phoenix Open. Currently ranks second in Strokes Gained: Putting and is second in putting from 10-15 feet.

Brooks Koepka +2000

It’s hard to figure out Koepka’s performance at the Honda. Last year, he missed the cut. The year prior, he tied for second. And the year for that, he missed cut. See the pattern? What’s strange is that he is going through the same thing on this year’s PGA Tour where he missed the cut last week at Riviera, finished tied for third at the WM Phoenix Open and missed the cut at the Farmers. Statistically, there’s nothing that jumps out for Koepka this week, but he does play hard golf courses well and PGA National is a hard course.

--

Make the cut

Mackenzie Hughes +4000

Coming into this tournament two years ago, Hughes was ranked 297th on the Official World Golf Ranking. This year, he arrives in 52nd spot. It was at this tournament in 2020 where things seemed to turn for Hughes. He ended up second that year after a pair of 66s on the weekend. That came after he’d missed five straight cuts and nine of his previous 11. Since then, he’s contended at majors and is currently 25th on the FedEx Cup standings. He also has the ninth best scoring average on Tour at 69.814.

Jhonattan Vegas +4000

Vegas has only missed the cut once here in eight starts and this year, he’s showing a much more consistent game than the previous two years. While there are no top-10 finishes this season, he’s made the cut in six of eight starts. Long off the tee (he’s ranked sixth in driving distance) and decent in hitting greens, if his putter gets hot, he could easily log a top-10 finish.

--

*Numbers represent players’ odds of winning