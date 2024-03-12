Bob Weeks Picks Six – The Players Championship

Last Week: Our run of cashing tickets ended last week as Scottie Scheffler found his putting prowess and ran the table at Bay Hill. It was also good to see two Canadians inside the top 20 with Nick Taylor finishing T12 and Corey Conners posting a tie for 18th.

This Week: While it’s missing some of the big guns, the Players is still presenting the strongest field of the season, as measured by DataGolf. It’s a tough week for those of us trying to find good picks as TPC Sawgrass has shown it doesn’t really favour any one particular style of player. The course so far is soft with the greens holding. That might mean a low-scoring adventure.

To Win

Scottie Scheffler +550

It’s hard to root against the defending champion and the guy who won last week. Wielding a new Spider putter, Scheffler looked complete – finally. He was 16-for-16 on putts from inside 15 feet over the weekend. Since the rest of his game is notably solid, he will be hard to beat if that putter stays hot.

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

The winner at Genesis, Matsuyama has been inside the top 22 in four of his last five starts. Like Scheffler, his game is solid except for some inconsistent putting. He has improved in that area of late with positive numbers in Strokes Gained for six of his last eight rounds. He finished fifth here last year.

Top 10

Max Homa +250

A tie for eight and a tie for 16th in his last two starts means Homa has finished inside the top 16 in four or his six starts this season. He also has a tie for sixth and a tie for 13th in his last two starts at TPC Sawgrass. If he can keep the ball in the fairway, he should have a great week.

Brian Harman +500

Coming off a tie for 12th last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Harman has three top-10 finishes at the Players including a tie for third in 2021. One of the best putters on the PGA Tour, he should be able to feast on the greens at TPC Sawgrass.

Top 20

Corey Conners +190

Conners posted a tie for 18th last week helped by finishing second in Strokes Gained: Approach The Green. The Canadian has a mixed bag of results at the Players with a missed cut last year but also a seventh-place finish in 2021.

Tom Hoge +230

Hoge’s five for five in cuts made here and that includes a tie for third a year ago. He has finished sixth, eighth and 12th in the last three Signature events and has been inside the top 28 in his last five starts. He currently leads the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach The Green.