Bob Weeks Picks Six: The Sony Open For the second week in a row, the PGA Tour is in Hawaii as the year’s first full-field event tees off at Waialae Country Club on Oahu. As opposed to last week at Kapalua, this track is pretty flat and the wind isn’t as much of an issue. Driving accuracy is also much more of an asset with narrower fairways that lead into what can be tricky greens. Even with only two par-5s, low scores can be found here as evidenced by Justin Thomas’s 59 back in 2017. Expect the winning score to be around 20 under par.

To Win

Sung Jae Im +1200

Sung Jae Im is off to a slow start this season. By that, I mean he hasn’t played at his usual frenetic pace. This week is just his fifth tournament of the 2022-23 season. However he seems ready to play up to expectations even though his track record at the Sony isn’t all that great of late.

Brian Harman +1600

The lefthander is off to a great start this season, finishing no worse than 23rd in all six of his starts. That included last week at the Sentry where he tied for 16th. It also includes back-to-back runner-up finishes in November. Harman is a regular at the SONY, this being his 12th start. He’s made the cut in nine of his last 11 appearances here and is a good bet to finally finish on top.

Top 10 Finish

Corey Conners +290

Conners finished last week on a high with a Sunday 67 that lifted him into a tie for 18th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. This week’s stop is a good one for the Canadian who has been in the top 12 the last three starts. He’s also posted four rounds of 64 in his four years playing the Hawaiian stop. Of note is his beautiful ball-striking, especially off the tee. In his last 23 starts, he’s lost shots to the field off the tee in just one event. If the other end of the game shores up, he could be dangerous.

Tom Hoge +270

This pick does have a downside which is that Hoge, a TCU grad, made the arduous trip from Hawaii to California to watch his alma matter get crushed in the U.S. collegiate football championship. Still, he finished tied for third last week and was first in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green and second in putts per green in regulation. That marked his third top 10 of the season so far.

Top 20

Adam Svensson +260

In his first round at the Sony Open in 2019, Svensson posted a ridiculous 61. While the next three rounds were only average, he’s shown he likes the course, finishing 17 under in last year’s event. It’s that ability to go low that has always attracted me to Svensson. In his win at the RSM last November, he logged a 62. If he can find one of those days this week, he might be a good bet to add PGA Tour win No. 2 to his resume.

Webb Simpson +260

Simpson is a perfect 12-for-12 in making cuts at the Sony, adding four top 10s, three of them in his last four starts here. Two years ago he was fourth and three years back he was third. Once again healthy after some nagging injuries last year, the veteran will be making just his fourth start of the new season. If he can return to his pre-injury form he could be a great pick for not just this week but into the heart of the season.