Bob Weeks Picks Six: Tournament of Champions The PGA Tour returns to action this week with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, although this year’s tournament will feature more than just winners from the 2021-22 season. Players who made it inside the top FedEx Cup top 30 are also on hand at Kapalua Resort for the 25th edition of the tournament.

The Sentry is also the first of the 17 new elevated events that will offer big purses. In this case, that would be $15 million with the winner taking home $2.7 million.

The Plantation Course has an eye-popping scorecard showing yardage just a little under 7,600 yards. But it groups the distance between several very long holes – the ninth, 17th and 18th – and a bunch of shorter holes with a number of par 4s that come in at less than 450.

More than anything, the winds are what determine long and short holes. They are pretty much ever-present and direction is the only change.

The field this week includes 17 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. That includes Jon Rahm, who shot 33-unde par last year. Despite that being the second-best score to par in PGA Tour history, it wasn’t enough to beat Cam Smith, now a LIV player.

Favourites

Jon Rahm +600

Rahm finished second here, making 32 birdies over 72 holes. That was his fifth top-10 finish in five starts at Kapalua. He had a strong finish to last season late last year, going T2, win, T4, win, T8 in his last five starts.

Justin Thomas +1000

A two-time winner at Kapalua, Thomas has only been out of the top five once in his last six starts in this tournament. He’s coming off a season that saw him win his second major as well as log 10 top-10 finishes.

Top 10s

Collin Morikawa +155

Has teed it up three times at this tournament and been inside the top 10 all three times. He’s averaged just over six birdies per round for 12 trips around Kapalua.

Jordan Spieth +140

Spieth won this tournament but it was way back in 2016. His most recent appearance was last year when he ended up tied for 21st. But his play towards the end of last year was steady with five top-20 finishes in his final seven starts. If his putter is hot, he will contend.

Top 20

Adam Svensson +170

To finish well at Kapalua requires a lot of birdies and Svennson knows how to fill it up. When he gets on a roll, he can go low as evidenced by his career-low 61, set at the other Hawaii tournament, the Sony Open. Looking to build off the confidence he showed at his first win last fall.

Tom Hoge +110

Hoge recently teamed up with Sahith Theegala to win the QBE Shootout, a fun fall event. While it might not have been a major, it was a good showcase for the talented golfer who is looking to build on a great season that saw him win at Pebble Beach.