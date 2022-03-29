Bob Weeks Picks Six – Valero Texas Open After a thrilling week of match play, the PGA Tour returns to a 72-hole stroke play event at the Valero Texas Open. Last year Jordan Spieth put an end to nearly a four-year winless drought, winning this event with a score of 18-under. Bob Weeks gives his six picks for who could win it this year.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

After a thrilling week of match play, the PGA Tour returns to a 72-hole stroke play event at the Valero Texas Open.

Last year Jordan Spieth ended nearly a four-year winless drought, winning this event with a score of 18-under.

Canadian Corey Conners is looking to ride the momentum from his third-place finish at the WGC-Dell Match Play last week at the tournament where he collected his only professional win in 2019.

Next week is a big one on the PGA calendar, with The Masters set to begin April 7, but that hasn't stopped a number of the game's top players from teeing it up at TPC San Antonio one week before their trip to Augusta National.

Favourites

Rory McIlroy +750

It might seem odd to pass up the Match Play for the Valero Texas Open, but McIlroy is, more than anything, trying to find a way to groove his game for Augusta National. Playing the week before might be the answer. It’s his second visit to TPC San Antonio, the last one coming way back in 2013 when he ended up second. His game is firing on all cylinders at the moment with the only hiccup over his last three starts being a bad putting week at the Players.

Corey Conners +1800

After a slow start to the season on the West Coast, Conners has returned to form and perhaps gone even a little bit better. He tied for 11th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then reached the semi-finals at last week’s Dell Technologies Match Play. While his putting is markedly improved, a noticeable difference in his game can be seen with his wedges. He’s on the positive side of Strokes Gained: Around The Green in five of his last six starts. A past champion of this tournament (2019) always brings good vibes.

Mid-Range

Gary Woodland +3000

A couple of top-five finishes at the Honda and Arnold Palmer Invitational give some indication that Woodland’s game is starting to return to form. On both those weeks, he putted brilliantly, gaining strokes on the field. Last year amid a slump, Woodland finished tied for sixth here, and he’d be more than happy to repeat that this week.

Adam Hadwin +4000

Hadwin underwent a good 15 months of swing alterations hoping to make his iron game more consistent. If his Greens In Regulation numbers are any measure, it seems to be working. Last year he was 180th in that category. So far this year he’s 16th. He turned in a tie for ninth at the Players and a tie for seven at Valspar in his last two starts. He tied for 23rd here last year.



Dark Horses

Matthew NeSmith +9000

A tie for third at the Valspar isn’t much to go on but NeSmith’s play was very strong, finishing the week at 3.27 in Strokes Gained: Total. He was positive in every category, which is his general makeup, a-sum-of-the-parts type of guy.

Anirban Lahiri +11000

Prior to his run at the Players, where he ended up second, Lahiri had missed the cut in five of his previous eight worldwide starts. But a small change in the weight in his golf clubs may have made a huge alteration in his performance. It marked the first time in those eight tournaments where he was on the positive side of Strokes Gained: Approach The Green. If he continues to play that way this week, he could surprise some.