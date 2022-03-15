Bob Weeks Picks Six: Valspar Championship After a long, soggy, wet, windy, cold week and a bit at the Players Championship, the PGA Tour heads to Palm Harbor, Fla., for the Valspar Championship where the weather forecast looks much better (although there are thunderstorms possible on Sunday). Bob Weeks identifies some names to watch this week.

Last week’s brutal slog has led to a few withdrawals, including Joaquin Niemann, Paul Casey, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith. But there is a quality field lined up that includes five of the top 10 players in the world ranking.

The Copperhead course features narrow fairways, requiring accuracy off the tee. It’s also beneficial to hit greens if past winners are any indication. Paul Casey was first in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green in 2019 and sixth in 2018. Defending champion Sam Burns was fifth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.

The Favourite

Viktor Hovland +1100

Hovland comes into this week as the favourite which is no surprise. His play this year has been outstanding and his tie for ninth at the Players was his third consecutive top-10 finish. He’s seventh in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and third in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green, so he should like the challenge of the Copperhead course.

Mid-Range

Dustin Johnson +1800

After describing last year as “frustrating” due to the inability to get a driver he liked, Johnson seemed on the way to a return to form at the Players. He tied the course record 63 on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass to finish in a tie for ninth. That marked his best finish of the season, which has been limited to only four starts. He’s played this tournament the last two years and was tied for 48th last year and tied for sixth in 2019.

Louis Oosthuizen +2400

Oosthuizen has never fared worse than a tie for 16th in his last four starts here, including a tie for second in 2019. Not known as a long hitter, he makes up for that with accuracy off the tee as well as a solid putter, good assets around this course. His form hasn’t been great yet this year, with two ties for 14th as his best finish. He was six under after three rounds of The Players before a Sunday 76 dropped him back in the pack. This could be the week that he puts his game in gear.

Jason Kokrak +3600

His last three appearances at Valspar produced finishes of a tie for 13th, a tie for second, and a tie for eighth. Kokrak’s had just a single top-10 finish this season, but it was a good one: a win at the Houston Open. He’s also on a streak of seven cuts made. His silky putting – he’s tied for 20th in Strokes Gained: Putting – will go a long way this week.

Long Shots

Gary Woodland +5500

Looking at Woodland’s record since his U.S. Open win, you’d wonder if he was celebrating his major title too much. Last season he missed 11 cuts in 25 starts and had just three top 10s. Most of the mediocre play was due to injuries which now seem to be behind him. While he missed the cut at the Players Championship, he had top-five finishes at the Honda Classic and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, two courses as demanding as Copperhead.

Adam Hadwin +5500

Hadwin has spent the last year trying to integrate some swing changes and he admitted to being “in some dark places” during that time. But he seems be feeling better about the alterations and his play is starting to show. He shot a five-under 67 on Sunday for a top-10 finish, his first since October. Valspar has a soft spot in his golf life as it was the scene of his first, and, so far, only PGA Tour victory.