Bob Weeks Picks Six – Valspar Championship

Last Week: A big week for Pick Six as we nailed a winner, a top 10 and a top 20. Scottie Scheffler got us the winning ticket while Brian Harman’s runner-up finish and Corey Conners’ tie for 19th allowed us to cash the other two payouts. It was our best week so far this season, but hopefully more to come.

This Week: For a non-Signature Event, the field at the Valspar is solid with a lot of top-ranked golfers ready to tee it up. Many who performed well at TPC Sawgrass will attempt to do the same or better at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead course. The design favours those who craft their shots rather than those who would be considered power players. The greens are among the toughest on the PGA Tour and the list of past champions includes a great many who are known as good putters.

To Win

Xander Schauffele +700

Coming off a tie for second last week, Schauffele will need to pick himself back up off that close call and use the game that served him so well at the Players. He was eighth in Strokes Gained: Putting, picking up more than five shots on the field and he only made three bogeys and one double all week. He’s been inside the top 10 in five of seven starts so far this season.

Sam Burns +1200

The last three starts at this tournament have ended in a sixth and two wins for Burns. He’s seven for seven so far this season in cuts made with four top 10s to his credit. He also has the fifth-best scoring average on the PGA Tour this season.

Top 10

Justin Thomas +190

Thomas has finished inside the top 20 in five of six appearances at Copperhead, with his best being a tie for third two years ago. Of his six starts, he’s finished inside the top 12 four times, while missing the cut in the other two. But with last weekend off, we’re expecting him to rebound and put in a solid performance.

Nick Taylor +340

The Canadian has slowly separated himself from his compatriots in the world ranking, currently sitting 24th. He is ninth in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green and 11th in putting, both of which are key factors at Copperhead. Three finishes inside the top 12 so far this season. Tied for 10th here last year.

Top 20

Adam Hadwin +220

The winner of this tournament in 2017, Hadwin also has a tie for seventh and a tie for 12th on his resume. He also has four missed cuts but we won’t pay that much attention to those. Had last weekend off after donating two balls and an eight-iron into the water over the last two holes at Sawgrass. Has had three finishes in the top 14 so far this year.

Maverick McNealy +250

Coming off a tie for ninth last week, McNealy has quietly been enjoying a consistent season making the cut in eight of nine starts. He’s posted three finishes inside the top 13 and currently sits 10th in Strokes Gained: Total while leading the tour in Overall Putting.