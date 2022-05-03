Bob Weeks Picks Six – Wells Fargo Championship Weather might also be a factor as it’s supposed to be cool and wet with rain forecast for the weekends and temperatures barely getting to the mid-teens. With that in mind, and, ahem, knowing that I’ve picked winners the last two weeks, here are Bob Weeks' choices for this week.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

This week’s event is a familiar one in name, the Wells Fargo Championship, but a different one in terms of course. Because Quail Hollow is being used for the Presidents Cup in September, the tournament this year is being held at TPC Potomoc at Avenal Farms. This used to be the site of the Kemper Open, later known as the Booz Allen, and the course was not among the favourites of PGA Tour players. But a major renovation was done in 2007 which made significant changes to the course. While it hasn’t been a consistent home for the PGA Tour since, there have been enough events there to give us some indication of what type of player should perform well here.

It is demanding off the tee and into the greens, which indicates an advantage for good ball-strikers. While putting is always important, it seems somewhat less so here.

Weather might also be a factor as it’s supposed to be cool and wet with rain forecast for the weekends and temperatures barely getting to the mid-teens.

With that in mind, and, ahem, knowing that I’ve picked winners the last two weeks, here are my choices for this week.

Favourites

Rory McIlroy +750

McIlroy is technically the defending champion here although that win las year was at Quail Hollow. But he should be near the top of the leaderboard at the end of this week, too, as the course seems to set up well for his game. That’s made him the No.-1 pick, hands down an there’s good reason for that. His driver has worked well this season and his iron play is solid. Even his putter has co-operated as he’s been on the positive side of Strokes Gained: Putting in his last four starts. He is making his first since the Masters where he ended up the week with that stellar 64 on Sunday that included holing his bunker shot on the 72nd hole.

Corey Conners +1700

Corey Conners is well known for his accuracy, both off the tee and into the greens and that’s made him a popular pick with not just Canadians, but anyone looking for . He’s currently eighth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and ninth in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green. His putting has also steadily improved and he’s been on the positive side of the ledger in SG: Putting in three of his last four starts. The Listowel, Ont., product has done just about everything but win this year and getting into the chase on Sunday is happening more frequently. As soon as he finds out the secret sauce to chasing down a lead on Sunday, he could start adding wins to his record. There’s good reason to believe it could happen this week.

Mid-grade

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2100

It would be easy to put Fitzpatrick among the favourite picks this week as he seems to have the game well-suited for TPC Potomoc. So far he’s sitting just outside the favourite picks and that means he still has some very appealing value. Why? Well, he has a strong game throughout his bag, which shows in his Strokes Gained numbers. He’s third in Strokes Gained: Total, a sort of compendium of all the categories, and of the top six Strokes Gained categories, his worst mark is a 46th ranking in putting. His last start was a missed cut at RBC Heritage but prior to that, he had four top-20 finishes in five tourmnaments.

Gary Woodland +3600

I know, I know, I’ve picked this guy over the last few weeks and it hasn’t worked out so well. But I’m going to stay with him until he delivers. Last week at the Mexico Open he was ninth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and sixth in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green. He also tied for second in Greens in Regulation. Those are all good indications that he’s strong in the right categories for this course. His putter has been a bit suspect the last few weeks although it was much improved last week from an awful week at the Masters. There’s also a gut feeling that he’s on the right path and just needs a week where he puts it all together.

Dark Horses

Jhonatton Vegas +5500

Although they were before the Masters, his last three starts were T27, T4 and T18, showing a steady hand. He sits 11th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and his short game and putting numbers have been good and getting better if not necessarily consistent. If he has a decent week from 100 yards and in, he will be a factor.

Sergio Garcia +5000

In his last 10 starts, he’s only had one week where he hasn’t ended up on the positive side of Strokes Gained: Total. That consistency is attractive. However there hasn’t been a top-10 finish on his ledger since last November. So this is a long shot if you are looking for a winner but not a bad play if you’re looking for a top finish.