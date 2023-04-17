Bob Weeks Picks Six – Zurich Classic of New Orleans

When you get a date on the calendar that doesn’t make it easy to draw a deep field, what do you do? Find a different format that will, at the very least, appeal to a few more players than usual. Oh and you also give some interesting sponsor exemptions that continue to add to the field’s notoriety. The result is the Zurich Classic, which has distinguished itself as the only team event on the PGA Tour (until this fall’s mixed team tournament). It’s also got the reputation for having the best food on tour, which some outstanding Cajun cooking right on the course.

As for the field, there are some interesting partnerships who will tackle the alternating rounds of Fourball (better ball) and Foursomes (alternate shot) including veterans David Duval and John Daly. With the different format, this week’s picks include just three selections, all for a win.

To Win

Cantlay/Schauffele +290

The defending champs are back and ready to try and make it two in a row. This will be their third partnership with the first year producing a tie for 11th. Schauffele is coming off two consecutive top-10 finishes with a fourth at the RBC Heritage and a T10 at the Masters. Cantlay was third at Harbour Town and a T14 at Augusta National. Schauffele ranks seventh in SG: Total while Cantlay is third. Combined, they make a formidable duo which has played out not only at in New Orleans, but also in the Ryder Cup where they have teamed up.

Burns/Horschel +2100

Last year’s runners-up, Sam Burns and Billy Horschel got it to 27 under but fell just two shots back of Cantlay and Schauffele. A year before that, the two finished tied for fourth at 18 under. Horschel is a past champion, having won the tournament in 2018 while partnered with Scott Piercy. He missed the cut last week while finishing 52nd at the Masters, while Burns was 15th and tied for 29th in those same events. He also won the Dell Technologies Match Play a few weeks prior. The pairing works as Horschel is a solid putter while Burns is great off the tee (actually he’s also very, very good on the greens).

Taylor/Hadwin +3400

Remarkably, Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin have never partnered in this tournament before despite growing up in the same town and playing the same golf course as juniors. Taylor’s best finish was a tie for ninth in 2019 while partnered with Martin Laird. Hadwin tied for 13th in 2019 while playing with Jim Knous, who he’d never met until an hour before their opening round. Hadwin was supposed to play with Aaron Baddeley, but he withdrew due to injury and was replaced by Knous. The two Canadians should fare well as both are enjoying solid seasons and have a great friendship and play lots of practice rounds together. The Canadian pair has excellent value and they’ll try to join George Knudson as Canucks to have won the PGA Tour stop in New Orleans.