Bob Weeks Picks Six – Zurich Classic This week, the PGA Tour holds its one and only team event with two-player squads battling for the title at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

This week, the PGA Tour holds its one and only team event with two-player squads battling for the title at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

In addition to the different format, this tournament is known for having the best cuisine of any tour stop with food stations on the course during the pro-am. The air is filled with the aroma of Cajun cooking.

Back to the format: the first and third rounds will use Fourballs (or better ball) while the second and fourth rounds will feature Foursomes (or alternate shot). The former seems easy while the latter, not so much

Favourites

Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele +800

What’s better than two highly ranked players who are both exceptionally hungry to notch their first win of the season? Cantlay and Schauffele both really want to get into the winner's circle and have come close this season, especially Cantlay who lost in a playoff last week at the RBC Classic. Both are excellent putters with Schauffele sitting with the 22nd best putting average and Cantlay 13th. They could help both their dry spells end with a win this week.

Collin Morikawa/Viktor Hovland +650

With the second-and fourth-ranked players in the world on one team, this would seem like a no-brainer pick. And it kind of is with the only exception being their stats in Strokes Gained: Around the Green, where Morikawa is 183rd and Hovland is 205th, which is dead last. Alone these two might not be as favourable a pick but with the ability to cover for one another it seems as if they can get past those glaring marks.

Mid-Range

Fleetwood/Garcia +1600

These two Euros combined to finish second at this tournament back in 2019 and have reunited after both sitting out last year. Fleetwood is starting to show some form of late with a 10th at the RBC Heritage and a tie for 14th at the Masters. Garcia has been inside the top 26 in his last three starts, which includes a tie for 23 at the Masters. It’s really the sum of the parts that makes this duo attractive. Both have an affinity for the two formats, as evidenced by their Ryder Cup records, and together, they might surprise a few.

Joaquin Niemann/Mito Pereira +2500

The Chilean dream team could turn a few heads with their ability to go low. Pereira is 27th in Strokes Gained: Total, a good indication of an all-around game. Niemann is even better than that, sitting in 15th spot. Both players will need their putters to get hot with each having stretches of inconsistency on the greens.



Dark Horses

Hadwin/Svensson +6500

There needs to be a good nickname for this B.C., duo, something like The Battling Adams or The Double A-Team. Whatever they decide on, they should make a formidable team. The two would seem to complement each other with Svensson being strong off the tee and into the greens while Hadwin’s strength is around and on them. Hadwin is also a bit calmer on the course and may be able to keep Svensson dialled into the task at hand. Would be a great pick for a top-10 finish where they are an attractive +500.

Danny Willett/Tyrell Hatton +3500

Hatton has only missed one cut in nine starts on the PGA Tour and posted five top-25 finishes including a runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. In his last nine starts, he’s been well into the positive side in Strokes Gained: Total. Willett jumped onto our screens with his tie for 12th at the Masters and still possesses a deadly short game. His game has been patched together by Sean Foley, who has given Willett a way to play pain-free. Good pals make for good teammates.