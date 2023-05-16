ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rory McIlroy press conferences are usually among the best in golf. Writers can fill several notebooks with his thoughtful answers on topics that often range from golf course design to red wine.

Tuesday’s gathering with the press ahead of this week’s PGA Championship still had lots of introspective thoughts on the Oak Hill Country Club and the search for a major title, but it was more about what McIlroy didn’t say this time that raised some eyebrows.

When asked to look ahead and predict the future of LIV Golf, a topic on which he has been vocal on many occasions, McIlroy instead side-stepped the question.

“I don’t have a crystal ball,” he stated.

When the follow-up asked if he wanted to speculate, his response was even shorter.

“No.”

The media members then veered in a different direction, with topics ranging from his ties to Rochester (his wife is a local) and whether he had ever met Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (he hasn’t).

But the part about LIV was so unusual and unexpected, it required one more poke.

“You mentioned earlier about not having a crystal ball; obviously we all asked you a lot of questions about LIV, and you've spoken yourself recently about the burden of that. Is it going to be a conscious thing for you going forward to try and sidestep that narrative?” the reporter asked.

“Yeah,” came another one-word reply.

So no more LIV questions, and that’s just fine. McIlroy has done more than his fair share of the heavy lifting over the last year as the two sides battled it out. He was not only trying to play elite-level golf but doing it while sitting in board meetings in his role as head of the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Committee. He also played a leading role in the unofficial player group called together by Tiger Woods that led to the reimagined PGA Tour schedule.

So perhaps it’s not unusual that McIlroy has put a moratorium on giving his opinion on all things LIV. It’s a burden he’s been carrying like an overloaded golf bag. In press conference after press conference, interview after interview, he’s been asked about LIV and he’s let his opinions on LIV be known. He has been the de facto PGA Tour spokesperson for all things LIV and explained why his side is superior.

Clearly, that has taken a toll on McIlroy’s golf and perhaps his overall life. Citing mental overload, the 34-year-old from Northern Ireland took time off recently, skipping the RBC Heritage, a designated event. That move that cost him a $3 million penalty from a year-end performance bonus. It might very well be worth it if he is able to turn the time off into a drought-ending major title this week. It’s already worth it if it allows him to loosen the pressure valves on his world outside of golf, too.

“I don't know,” said McIlroy on whether the break will help his play this week. “I needed it at the time. Whether it works this week or not remains to be seen.”

McIlroy comes into this week looking to win a major for the first time since he captured the 2014 PGA Championship. He’s had plenty of chances to win in that stretch, logging 17 top-10s in majors. But his play in big events this year has been lacklustre, missing the cut in both the Players Championship and the Masters.

With that, the No. 3-ranked player in the world is trying to come into the week with less intensity and a clear mind.

“After those disappointments, just sort of trying to sort of be in a good spot with taking what comes and not thinking about things too much, not getting ahead of myself,” he said. “Just trying to go out there, play a good first hole of the tournament, and then once I do that, try to play a good second hole and just sort of go from there.”

McIlroy still might make a statement this week but this time, he’s hoping to do it with his clubs.