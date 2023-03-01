At the end of the last PGA Tour season, Nick Taylor took a step back and analyzed his game and his career.

In eight seasons, he’d won twice and earned a good living. But he’d also finished outside the top 100 on the FedEx Cup points list six times and had never cracked the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

As with just about every player, Taylor always thought he could be better, that he could get more from his game. That meant change. Not the complete overhaul-of-his-swing type of change but a lot of little alterations that would hopefully add up to a big improvement.

“I was looking at where I could maximize my talent,” stated Taylor, who spent 20 weeks as the No.-1 ranked amateur in the world before turning pro. “What areas of my game could use the most improvement? Just kind of be better daily. I know that sounds cliché, but I tried to build small habits and over time I feel like that’s paying off.”

Indeed, it is. So far this year, the 34-year-old has three top-10 finishes – as many as he had in the three previous seasons combined.

The best known of those came a few weeks ago in Phoenix where he played in the final group with Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, finished in second place, and earned a cheque for a whopping $2.1 million at one of the PGA Tour’s new designated events. Not only was that the largest payday of his career, but the biggest single haul by any Canadian golfer. It also pushed him to 73rd in the world.

He never looked out of place on that Sunday between the two golfers ranked No. 1 and No. 3. He never flinched, never let his game slip away, put pressure on his opponents and was in it until late in the round.

“I’ve been in some situations like that before and done well,” said Taylor, who held off Phil Mickelson over the closing holes at the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to notch his second tour title. “I was confident I could handle the moment and hoped my game would match that. I think it can only help me in bigger tournaments going forward and that’s the plan because I’m hopefully in the position to play more majors the rest of the year and going forward.”

The changes to his game have come in a variety of areas but the two biggest might be a new caddie and a refreshed short game thanks to a new coach.

David Markle took over the bag-toting duties for Taylor last year and the two have synched up well. Markle, from Shelbourne, Ont., is a tremendous player in his own right, having played top-level amateur golf and earned a scholarship to Kent State. Taylor knocked him off in the quarter-finals of the 2007 Canadian Amateur Championship and the two were teammates at the 2009 Four Nations Cup at Laval-sur-la-Lac, Que., helping win the championship for Canada.

“He keeps things loose and his golf knowledge is very, very high,” said Taylor. “He’s extremely positive and keeps things in perspective.”

Markle spent some time carrying the bag for Michael Gligic, another Canadian, but the two parted ways last April. After a few months caddying on the Korn Ferry Tour, he got the call from Taylor.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” said Markle. “He’s always been an amazing player and I’m glad to be able to help.”

In addition to adding a level of comfort while they play, Markle has proved to be a major help in reading greens. It’s a skill at which he excels and where Taylor felt he could improve.

“He’s got a great feel on the greens,” said Markle, downplaying his contribution. “I think he’s better than he thinks he is. I just reassure him more than anything.”

So far that’s paid off. Taylor is ranked 42nd in Strokes Gained: Putting this year, up 95 spots from where he ended last season.

As good as Markle is on the greens, there’s another reason why Taylor has been dropping more putts: he’s been working with Gareth Raflewski, one of the best short-game coaches in golf. The London, Ont.-based instructor has made his mark primarily with the LPGA Tour, having worked with the likes of Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, and Nasa Hataoka. His male students have included Hudson Swafford and Gligic. He and Taylor began working together a year ago and at first, the coach was having difficulty finding any issue.

“It was weird,” said Raflewski. “I watched him putt and it looked pretty good. He looked like a player that should be doing a lot better.”

Closer examination showed that Taylor’s eye line wasn’t set properly, causing him to push and pull putts. Where he thought he was aiming was not where the putter was pointed. Putting was frustrating and only Taylor’s pure talent allowed him to make as many putts as he did, Raflewski said.

Together they also broke down the stats and saw that a lot of his misses were from eight feet and in, so the first objective was to try and reduce the number of three putts.

Some of the changes were substantial, such as Taylor moving to a claw grip. Others were more subtle, like moving the ball back an inch in his setup. That sounds simple, but it took more than two months before Taylor felt comfortable over the ball.

Making someone better is a long, arduous process, said Raflewski. A player needs to get feedback, see improvement, and then keep doing it over and over and over until the point where it can be done under pressure.

“It takes a long time, and you have to commit to it like Nick has. There here are too many shiny objects out here on the PGA Tour. You can get distracted,” Raflewski stated.

“It’s easy to revert back when you’re at the golf course and in competition,” added Taylor. “Something like ball position. Moving it back an inch sounds pretty simple but it’s something that can be uncomfortable for a very long time.”

Raflewski noted that Taylor is easy to work with, in part because of his intelligence. He takes in the information, digests it, and will often come back with questions or thoughts.

“If I can make him think that he’s thought of it himself, that’s a win for me,” joked the coach.

It’s the same situation for Taylor’s full swing coach, Mark McCann, who has worked to build small routines into both practice and play. Gripping the club in the same way and in the exact same spot may seem trivial, but it’s a habit Taylor has now adopted and that has made him a better player.

The performance at the WM Phoenix Open not only gave Taylor a boost of confidence, but it showed that talk of limiting the fields at next year’s designated events to 70 golfers would prevent great stories such as his from being told. The difference between one and 101 is razor-thin in golf.

“If they want to use me as the poster boy for that reason, I guess I’m happy to be that person,” said Taylor. “I think the overall consensus for guys who are in my position is that the tournaments are better when there’s 120 players in the field. It’s steeper competition. There are so many players on the PGA Tour that people, if they are fringe watchers, have never heard of, but they are phenomenal players. I think it makes the tournaments better, it adds a different kind of story line from the Jon Rahms and Rory McIlroy dominating. They are phenomenal and they do drive the product, but I think there’s definitely space for players like myself.”

Taylor’s success so far this year means more opportunities at bigger events. He’s playing this week at the Arnold Palmer and will be in the field next week at the Players Championship. Those events have purses of $20 million and $25 million respectively. He'll then enter the Match Play and a spot in the field at the Masters is a reality if there’s another big finish.

There will be a break in May, when he and wife Andie are expecting their second child, and then he’ll resume with an eye on the RBC Canadian Open in early June.

For Taylor, in so many ways, little things mean a lot.