Adam Svensson has seen a lot of TPC Sawgrass through his two rounds and played a lot of different shots. But his second shot on his final hole was something new.

The Canadian launched his second shot high and right of the target and watched as it headed into a tented area right of the hole. After a brief search, his caddie, AJ Montecinos, found the ball sitting on top of a generator.

No worries. A free drop followed by a tremendous approach to five feet set up a final-hole birdie for Svensson, giving him the 36-hole lead with a two-shot advantage over Scottie Scheffler.

Svensson returned Saturday morning to finish off his second round after rain cut play short on Friday. He had seven holes left to play and took advantage of the softer, calmer conditions.

“The ball was going a lot shorter,” he commented. “It was a little bit softer, but I mean, still a tough golf course. There was a little bit of wind, but the greens were rolling nice, and it wasn't too bad.”

Svensson is competing in the Players Championship for the first time and the appearance comes four months after he logged his first win at the RSM Classic. While all parts of his game have been shining so far this week, his putter has been exceptionally hot. He has spent considerable time trying to find a rhythm on the greens and it’s finally starting to show.

“I feel like it's coming around,” said Svensson. “I've been putting pretty well the last couple weeks, and this is my first time in my career I've felt confident with the putter, and it's been awesome.”

Svensson rolled in a 20-footer for birdie on the par-5 16th, and dropped two birdie putts of 12 feet on his 10th and 14th holes. Even when his birdie putts fail to go in, he rarely leaves himself anything more than a tap-in.

The Surrey, B.C. product is attempting to become the second Canadian to win the unofficial fifth major. Stephen Ames captured the title in 2006.

Two other Canadians remain in the hunt. Taylor Pendrith sits tied for ninth at four-under par and Adam Hadwin is a shot back of that mark in a tie for 17th.

Corey Conners, Nick Taylor and Mackenzie Hughes all missed the cut.