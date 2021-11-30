Tiger talks golf future, but avoids accident details On Tuesday, Tiger Woods once again addressed the media at his Hero World Challenge in Bahamas, but carefully avoided any contentious questions. Bob Weeks has more.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

For the second consecutive day, Tiger Woods spoke out, this time at a press conference at the Hero World Challenge in Bahamas.

It’s an event that he has hosted since 2000 which brings together a small gathering of the world’s best players. Woods won’t be playing this time around, as he recovers from the injuries suffered in a car accident last February. Still, he sat at table and took questions from the press, many of which were similar to those he addressed in an interview released by Golf Digest a day earlier.

This time, however, some of the questions were more probing, although Woods deftly deflected any of the more contentious ones.

When asked what he remembered about the accident, Woods chose not to provide any details.

“All those answers have been answered in the investigation,” he said, “so you can read about all that there in the post report.”

The police report didn’t provide the specifics of what caused the accident other than a high rate of speed, but clearly Woods wasn’t about to give any extra information, choosing to keep that private.

“People are going to poke and prod and want to know more about my business,” he said. “I understand that. Just as long as they don't go into -- they can poke and prod at me all they want, just stay away from my family.”

As he did in the first interview, the 15-time major champion recounted his time recovering from the accident, of how doctors at one point considered amputating his injured leg and of how he senses that he will never be able to rise up to the elite levels of his past. There was encouraging talk that he hoped to play the PGA Tour again but in a limited schedule, where he will pick and choose a small number of tournaments and prepare for those. He also may have hinted that an appearance alongside his son, Charlie, at an upcoming father-son tournament could be on the calendar.

“As far as playing at the tour level, I don't know when that's going to happen,” he said. “Now, I'll play a round here or there, a little hit and giggle, I can do something like that.”

The PWC Father-Son event begins December 16 and organizers are reported to be holding a spot for Woods. When asked about the possible start-up of rival leagues, including one backed by Saudi money, Woods came out in full support of the PGA Tour, saying that’s where his legacy is, thanks to his 82 tournament wins and 15 major titles. He added that unlike the other proposed leagues, PGA Tour players have to go out and earn their salaries with no guarantees.

What was also clear was that Woods was excited to be back at a golf tournament, with fellow players and in the environment that he has cherished most of his career.

“I missed the jabbing, the needling and how's everyone doing,” he stated. “There's only so much you can do via text and phone calls. A lot happens and we get caught up a lot out here on Tour in locker rooms and having dinners and off-site stuff like that. To be able to catch up with the guys this week, it will be fun.”

Woods made it clear he still has a long way to go to get back to the point where he can have a chance to compete for a PGA Tour title. While he has shown on social media that he can hit short irons and putt, the rest of his game is a long way from being tournament-ready.

“We're not going to be playing the par-3 course at Augusta to win the Masters,” he said, “so I got to get a little bit bigger game than that. As I said, I've got a long way to go in the rehab process to be able to do something like that.”