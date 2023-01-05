Wild and crazy predictions for golf in 2023 A green jacket for Rory? A PGA return for a LIV player? Greg Norman out of a job? Bob Weeks looks into his crystal ball for 2023.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

With the PGA Tour returning to action on Thursday in Hawaii, it’s time to reset and get ready for what might be a year as wild as the one just past. As I look into my crystal ball, here are 18 things that might happen:

1. There will be five Canadians in the Masters

This is not really a stretch as there are four in the field already – Mike Weir, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, and Adam Svensson. Another Canadian just needs to win a tournament between now and April. If that happens, it would be the largest contingent of Canadians to play in the major championship.

2. Brooke Henderson will capture three tournaments in 2023, one of them a major

Inspired by a solid and consistent 2022, Henderson’s improved putting and maturity on the course will fuel her best year as a professional. If she does accomplish this, it still won’t be enough for her to claim the North Star Award as Canada’s top athlete.

3. Tiger Woods will make six starts on the PGA Tour, including all four majors

The 15-time major winner will drag his battered body out to the golf course for the big four and then two other events. He won’t win but he will surprise some with his performance.

4. LIV Golf players will not earn world ranking points for events on their tour in 2023

The LIV gang will get shut out in its request for world ranking points causing many of the members to freefall in the standings. This will become the most contentious point of the LIV-PGA Tour battle.

5. The head of a major golf tour will not be in that job at the end of 2023

Greg Norman? Jay Monahan? Keith Pelley? Mollie Marcoux? Or any combination of those? It would seem more probable than at any time in recent history.

6. Corey Conners will earn his second PGA Tour victory

Conners will get over the hump and join Mac Hughes in the two-win club of this generation of Canadian golfers.

7. Taylor Pendrith will earn his first PGA Tour win

He’s simply too good for this not to happen.

8. Maude-Aimee Leblanc will earn her first win on the LPGA Tour

A long hitter who gained a ton of confidence last season, Leblanc will find the magic through four rounds and get that victory.

9. Rory McIlroy will win the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam

After his runner-up finish last year and top-10s seven of the last nine starts, it’s time for McIlroy to slip on a Green Jacket.

10. Tom Kim will suffer a sophomore slump

Although he has lots of talent and even more personality, the attention and the off-course distractions will take away from Kim’s game and there will be a slight slump.

11. Adam Svensson will surprise (in a good way)

After logging his first win late in the year, Svensson has justified all the hard work he’s put in and will be hungry for more.

12. Woods will be announced as head of the U.S. Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup.

Woods will once again lead the U.S. team to an away battle, this time to Montreal, rekindling memories of the Weir-Woods Sunday match from the 2007 event.

13. Sam Burns will win the RBC Canadian Open

As a new RBC ambassador, we know Burns will be in the field when the event is held at Toronto’s Oakdale G&CC and as an uber-talented player, he’s a good bet any time he’s playing.

14. Glen Abbey will be in consideration for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open

Golf Canada is running out of choices for the tournament in the Greater Toronto Area. Although there have been many courses scouted – Toronto Golf, Lambton, as examples – none are as easy or controversial a choice as the Abbey.

15. A LIV player will renounce his membership in the organization and try to return to the PGA Tour

It might not be a headliner, but some golfer will choose legacy over cash.

16. Stephen Ames will win a major on the Champions Tour

After finishing eighth on last year’s Charles Schwab Cup – the best finish ever for a Canadian – Ames will continue to show form and earn a win in one of the five majors.

17. A Canadian senior amateur woman will capture a major title

Last year, Shelley Stouffer captured the U.S. Senior Women’s Am and the R&A Senior Women’s Amateur was won by Terrill Samuel. Those two and a number of other talented players will continue their fine play.

18. A notable Canadian golf course will be sold to developers

There are already a few that have been on the chopping block, but something will give this year and the golf community will be poorer for losing it.