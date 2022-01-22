Lynch scores twice as Moose edge Wolves in overtime

WINNIPEG — Evan Polei scored 1:18 into overtime, lifting the Manitoba Moose to a 4-3 win over the Chicago Wolves in American Hockey League action on Saturday.

Bobby Lynch put away a pair of goals for the Moose (21-10-3) in regulation and Thomas Caron rounded out the scoring.

Maxim Letunov had a goal and an assist for the Wolves (24-6-4), while Andrew Poturalski and Joey Keane also found the back of the net for the visitors.

Evan Cormier stopped 36-of-39 shots for the Moose and Dylan Wells had 23 saves for Chicago.

Manitoba held a 3-1 lead going into the first intermission, but Chicago worked its way back, with Keane scoring 18:21 into the third period to force extra time.

The Wolves were 1 for 2 on the power play and the Moose didn't get a single man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2022.