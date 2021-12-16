Is the Pelicans' season over without Zion in the lineup?

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, Boston Celtics forward Jabari Parker and Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis all entered COVID-19 protocols on Thursday.

Charania notes that the Kings are expected to add additional players as well as staff members to health and safety protocols.

Kings guard De'Aaron Fox has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sacramento is expected to have a handful of total players entering protocols along with several more staff members. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2021

Bucks‘ Bobby Portis has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Pelicans on Friday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2021

Celtics forward Jabari Parker has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Warriors on Friday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2021

Earlier Thursday, Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley of the Los Angeles were also placed in protocols.