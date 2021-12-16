18m ago
Report: Kings' Fox, Celtics' Parker, Bucks' Portis all in protocol
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, Boston Celtics forward Jabari Parker and Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis all entered COVID-19 protocols on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
Charania notes that the Kings are expected to add additional players as well as staff members to health and safety protocols.
Earlier Thursday, Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley of the Los Angeles were also placed in protocols.