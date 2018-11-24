BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Boca Juniors wants the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday suspended after River Plate fans attacked the team bus and injured players.

South American soccer body CONMEBOL initially said it would delay kickoff for one hour, then postponed it for 2 hours, 15 minutes.

The Boca bus had several windows broken by stones and wooden sticks thrown by River fans near River's Monumental de Nunez Stadium. Several players were hit by shattered glass and suffered the effects of tear gas and pepper spray used by police to contain the violence.

"We are not ready to play this match as we were," Boca vice-president Dario Richarte said.

Boca captain Pablo Perez and Gonzalo Lamardo were taken to a nearby clinic. Perez had cuts in his arms, and an eye was hurt by shattered glass. Lamardo had trouble breathing because of tear gas.

Footage also showed players Carlos Tevez, Nahitan Nandes, Dario Benedetto, Mauro Zarate, Ramon Abila, and Agustin Almendra among the injured.

"They threw pepper spray at us, all sorts of objects," striker Benedetto said.

Police made arrests in the area of the stadium, but it was not clear whether those were connected to the incidents.

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez was gathered with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who came to Buenos Aires to attend the match, for a final call on whether the final should proceed or not.

Meanwhile, 66,000 River Plate fans were in the stadium waiting for a match that has been one of the most anticipated in Argentine football history. No visiting fans are allowed in the stadium, following a 2013 ban on away fans to stop football related violence in Argentina.

Boca and River drew 2-2 in the first leg two weeks ago.

The clubs hold one of football's most intense rivalries, and the second leg is being called "the game of the century" because it is the first time they are meeting in the Copa Libertadores final.

Ahead of the match, Argentine President Mauricio Macri, a former Boca president, said it would take "20 years" for the loser to recover from defeat.

Boca has six Copa Libertadores titles, and River three.

Argentina's most successful teams originated in the docks of the southern working-class Buenos Aires neighbourhood of La Boca. Their rivalry dates to the early 20th century.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports