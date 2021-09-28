'That room will decide how far we go': Jets focused on chemistry on and off the ice

The New York Islanders announced Tuesday that defenceman Bode Wilde has been loaned to Vasterviks IK of Sweden's Allsvenskan.

The move comes after Wilde was not allowed at Isles training camp due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

#Isles Transaction: Defenseman Bode Wilde has been loaned to Vasterviks IK (Sweden). — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 28, 2021

Last week, Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters there was one unvaccinated player in the organization and the club was making plans to loan him overseas. The team later confirmed Wilde as unvaccinated.

"Hoping my human rights are enough to let me play... what a world" Wilde said in an Instagram comment last week.

"We have the rules, he doesn't quite believe in that, and we respect that. That's a human right, and that's fine," head coach Barry Trotz said.

The 24-year-old had three goals and three assists in 22 games last season for the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

He was selected in the second round (No. 41 overall) by the Islanders in the 2018 NHL Draft and has not yet appeared in a game at the NHL level.