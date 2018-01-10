Boeser, Matthews and Wheeler among NHL All-Stars

Button: Matthews and Boeser are two of the best goal-scorers in the league

Eight players from Canadian teams will take the ice later this month at the NHL All-Star Game in Tampa Bay.

The league released its full rosters on Wednesday afternoon.

Vancouver Canucks rookie Brock Boeser and Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau join previously announced captain Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers on the Pacific Division team.

The Winnipeg Jets duo of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and forward Blake Wheeler will represent the Central Division.

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and defenceman Erik Karlsson of the Ottawa Senators will suit up for the Atlantic Division.

The host Tampa Bay Lightning lead all teams with four representatives: Captain Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman and Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The game will be held on Sunday, January 28.

FULL ALL-STAR ROSTERS (Number of All-Star Games)

ATLANTIC DIVISION: F Aleksander Barkov, FLA (1st), F Jack Eichel, BUF (1st), F Nikita Kucherov, TBL (2nd), F Brad Marchand, BOS (2nd), F Auston Matthews, TOR (2nd), F Steven Stamkos, TBL (5th), D Mike Green, DET (2nd), D Victor Hedman, TBL (2nd), D Erik Karlsson, OTT (5th), G Carey Price, MTL (6th) and G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (1st)

METROPOLITAN DIVISION: F Josh Bailey, NYI (1st), F Sidney Crosby, PIT (3rd), F Claude Giroux, PHI (5th), F Taylor Hall, NJD (3rd), F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (7th), F John Tavares, NYI (5th), D Noah Hanifin, CAR (1st), D Seth Jones, CBJ (2nd), D Kris Letang, PIT (4th), G Braden Holtby, WSH (3rd) and G Henrik Lundqvist, NYR (4th)

CENTRAL DIVISION: F Patrick Kane, CHI (7th), F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (2nd), F Brayden Schenn, STL (1st), F Tyler Seguin, DAL (5th), F Eric Staal, MIN (5th), F Blake Wheeler, WPG (1st), D John Klingberg, DAL (1st), D Alex Pietrangelo, STL (1st), D P.K. Subban, NSH (3rd), G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (1st) and G Pekka Rinne, NSH (2nd)

PACIFIC DIVISION: F Brock Boeser, VAN (1st), F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (4th), F Anze Kopitar, LAK (4th), F Connor McDavid, EDM (2nd), F James Neal, VGK (3rd), F Rickard Rakell, ANA (1st), D Brent Burns, SJS (5th), D Drew Doughty, LAK (4th), D Oliver Ekman-Larsson, ARI (2nd), G Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK (3rd) and G Jonathan Quick, LAK (3rd)